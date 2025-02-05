IPI, MRA Issue Resource Guide On Press Freedom

Share

The International Press Institute (IPI), based in Vienna, Austria, and Media Rights Agenda (MRA) have published a ground – breaking resource guide designed to empower journalists, media organisations, media freedom advocates and other stakeholders with comprehensive knowledge of national, regional, and international laws, mechanisms, and frameworks that protect press freedom in Nigeria.

Titled “Press Freedom in Nigeria: A Resource Guide of National, Regional, and International Laws, Mechanisms and Frameworks”, the 50-page Guide was produced as part of IPI’s Africa programme, which is supported by the Government of Canada’s Office of Human Rights, Freedoms and Inclusion (OHRFI).

The Guide is a compilation of domestic, regional, and international laws, treaties, protocols, and case law that comprise the frameworks for the protection of media freedom, the right to access information, and the safety of journalists in Nigeria. It also includes laws that limit freedom of expression and press freedom.

