iPhone Users in Nigeria Flock to Apple Authorized Reseller Stores for iPhone 16

Share

In Nigeria, demand is growing for iPhone 16 models, with customers flocking to two of the country’s Apple AuthorizedReseller stores — iStore and iConnect — in response to new promotional pricing and added support services.



The Apple Authorized Reseller stores, located in Ikeja City Mall, Jabi Lake Mall, and Palms Shopping Mall in Lekki, are offering savings of ₦200,000 on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The offer, which is available for a limited time, is drawing attention from tech-savvy Nigerians looking for both savings and reliability.

Why Some Buyers Are Choosing Apple Authorized Res eller Stores



Many customers are turning to Apple Authorized Resellerstores for peace of mind. Devices sold through iStore and iConnect come with a 24-month warranty, six months of screen or liquid damage protection, and setup support.

Both operate in partnership with Redington, the sole Value-Added Distributor for Apple in Nigeria. The Redington sticker on the iPhone box, signals they are authorized units — a detail that’s becoming more important to consumers navigating the Nigerian mobile market.

“People want to know their iPhone is Authorized,” said a store manager at iStore in Ikeja. “It’s not just about buying the device — it’s about knowing you’re getting a device that’s Authorized. This gives our customers peace of mind.”

A Changing Consumer Landscape



As Nigeria’s smartphone market matures, more buyers are asking questions about where their devices come from and what support is included. Interest is also rising in available offerings on affordability, warranty terms and after-sales service.

And yes, both iStore and iConnect offer Device Financing and Trade-in facilities.

The latest offer from iStore and iConnect reflects a broader effort by Apple Authorized Reseller stores to build trust and differentiate themselves in the Nigerian market.

The promotional pricing is expected to last while supplies remain. For those planning to buy soon, it is advised to check availability at stores directly.





Share