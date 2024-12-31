Iperu Remo Education Trust Scheme Targets N100m Endowment Fund In 2025

Share

…as Gov Abiodun commends group

The Iperu Remo Education Trust Scheme Management Board has launched an endowment fund just as it sets a revenue target of one hundred million naira for the coming year 2025.

The Chairman of the board, Mr. Mofopefoluwa Joseph made this known during the Christmas Service held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The Chairman who alongside some members of the board was in the church in continuation of their advocacy visits and sensitization campaigns to religious leaders and parishioners, highlighted the board’s achievements since inception in November 2023 till the outgoing year 20.

The board according to the chairman was constituted by the Iperu Development Association and inaugurated by the Alaperu of Iperu, His Royal Highness, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu -Basibo and has been working in collaboration with the government, schools authorities, religious groups and other informal training institutions in the area.

Joseph appealed to everyone present at the service to support the board in its goal of eradicating poverty in Iperu through education, thereby creating a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous community.

He said the scheme through its activities is poised to liberate the minds of more people; empower them for financial freedom; reduce their dependency on others; and above all, let light shine over darkness in their lives.

The board realised N30 million as income and spent N20 in the outgoing year 2024, leaving a balance of N10 million in its account. He further said that the board intends to generate N100 million in the coming year 2025 while it plans to spend the sum of N60 million and set aside N40 million as Endowment Fund.

While describing education as the only deliverance that can take people out of ignorance, Mofopefoluwa listed some achievements recorded by the board including sensitization to stakeholders in Iperu; intervention in emergencies and building of toilets in some schools, scholarships and grants to some indigent students, training on solar and inverter technology, distribution of free exercise books to students; campaign against drug abuse to students and parents; and excursion for teachers and students to Lagos.

In the coming year, the board according to the Chairman shall work to increase student enrolment and reduce the number of out-of-school children; lower the illiteracy rate through advocacy and enlightenment; create a conducive teaching and learning environment; work towards higher education potential; and organise workshops for teachers on modern teaching methods.

Also, the board intend to reduce examination malpractices, indiscipline and immorality among students; provide a meal a day to some identified indigent students; continue with the excursion for teachers and students; as well as the scholarship and grants for deserving indigent students.

While calling on all members of the congregation to support the board through their pledges and donations, he prayed that God would always meet their needs according to His riches in glory.

Joseph thanks God, who has been faithful to him since he ventured into the selfless initiative since 1980.

“I have been involved in the initiative since 1980, without any intention for political gain, and God has been faithful. You don’t need to have so much before you can be of assistance, as there is room for volunteers,” said Joseph.

He however appreciated the vicar of the church, Ven. Shadrach Olaniyi Ajileye and the Aro of Iperu, Oloye Jide Sosan, for facilitating his visit and welcoming him and his team to the church.

Earlier in his welcome address Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, thanked Mr. Joseph and his team for their transparency in the presentation of the accounts of the board’s activities

He commended him and the entire board members for prioritising education, as he corroborated Joseph’s assertion that education is indeed a deliverance, describing it as something that delivers people from illiteracy.

“If education is expensive, try ignorance, it is only education that could equalise everyone, where you see the children of the poor dining with kings, it is because they have the power of education”, said Gov Abiodun. I pledge to personally support the board in further realization of the set of objectives of the organization.”

The board’s sensitization campaigns and advocacy team will on January 3, 2025, visit the Muslim community at Iperu Central Mosque, Iperu. The Chairman of the Board along with his team will also visit St. John Catholic Church Iperu on January 5, 2025.

