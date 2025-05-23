Iperu: Celebration As Community Fetes Retired First Female AGF In Grand Style

Share

It was a celebratory occasion spiced with colours and excitement when the first Female Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Shakirat Oluwatoyin Madein was welcomed back home in a grand style by her kinsmen recently at Iperu – Remo, Ogun State, following her retirement after a meritorious service to fatherland, spanning over 30 years.

The homecoming party for the AGF turned carnivallike and communal feasting as Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engineer, Naimot Salako-Oyedele led celebrant, who was all looking radiant and overjoyed, her school mates, traditional rules, family members, former colleagues and friends to the grand occasion.

Madein, who was visibly delighted for the party organised in her honour after serving meritoriously and returning home without any blemish or corrupt charges against her was seen dancing and praising God, with her husband Engineer Adeleke Madein and others at the event.

Hard work

Governor Dapo Abiodun was excited with the track record of the celebrant and her service to the country as well as her bringing honour to the state as its envoy through her good conduct and records in the civil service.

The governor underscored the fact that her record was worth acknowledging and celebrating as a standard bearer, hence the state government has spared no effort at celebrating and honouring her at different levels.

This is as he said, ‘‘we have been celebrating you, when you were in office, we celebrated when you came to government office at Abeokuta, we celebrated you in Abuja and we will continue to celebrate you our sister.’’

Adding, ‘‘today again, we are celebrating you and are celebrating diligence, hard work, honesty, courage and excellence of labour. She’s a woman of virtue.

“She is a good product we exported from Akesan land. She grew up and went to school in Iperu and she also attended her secondary school in this Christ Apostolic School where the welcoming party is taking place, she went to University and served in Ogun State public service, before she migrated to Abuja.

“You have worked in different ministries meritoriously before she was chosen as the AGF, the position you served with pride.

As the illustrious daughter of this State, you have made us proud and gave back to the community and initiated a lot of projects and vocational training for women in the area of erosion control, dam and irrigations.

She has brought several projects into the community, we are indeed proud of you. Your story is an inspiring one.

Speaking further, the governor urged her to take her and go on vacation, however, he informed her that on her return that she would be fully engaged by the State government as there is a task awaiting her in the State.

This is as he noted, “Dr. Madein came from a humble family, your family must not be rich before you become something in life. You have shattered the glass, anybody can become Accountant, but not everyone will become AGF.

I want to urge you to go on honeymoon and return, we have work for you in the State, because you just retired but no tired of work as an Accountant.

“I pray you become an inspiration to many young women and girls who look at you that they want to excel in Iperu, in our region and the country at large. God bless Iperu and Nigeria.”

The chairman planning committee of the homecoming party, Mr Lanre Shittu, in his remarks said, ‘‘it’s a great pleasure to welcome our dear sister who is the daughter of the soil after meritorious service home.’’

Adding, ‘‘it is a thing of joy as we welcome our sister home without blemish in her career. She has work as Accountant that spans over 30 years of service.

Today, we gather to celebrate her contribution to the nation, the State and Iperu in particular. We are confidence that we are going to have similar welcome for sons and daughters of Iperu.’’

He noted that the former AGF welcome party was actualise under the leadership of Alhaji Taiwo Oyebanjo. ‘‘We thank all guests for gracing the occasion of welcoming our sister back home after meritorious service,’’ he concluded.

While a former Governor of the State, Senator Gbenga Daniel expressed thank to Alhaji Oyebanjo and his team for putting the befitting homecoming party together in honour of the celebrant.

‘‘Let give honour to whom honour is due, as for our sister, Dr Madein and her husband, I want to congratulate you both. ‘‘I just discovered today that you are a best dancer, because when you see an Accountant it is always about figures and always serious.

There are many people in your position who have served passionately. To all of us here as you all know that Sagamu is the big boss of Iperu, but it seems Iperu is giving us a big run, when I was fighting to become governor in 2003.

“I have two sons of Iperu to contend with then, one of them is late, while the second one is the executive governor of the State today.

When Akesan people said they want to come see me, but then I had constituted my commissioners then, and they said I didn’t include Iperu person. I promised them that I will give them what is bigger than a commissioner.

‘‘That was how we brought Surveyor Gbenga Ogunaike, who was then serving in Lagos to become the Director of Lands and I am happy that what we were able to achieve with surveyor Ogunaike is the location of the International Airport into Iperu land.

“I will continue to pray that the sons and daughters of Iperu grow from strength to strength but you cannot surpass Sagamu. By the special grace of God Iperu will go higher and higher with the new development going on in the town.”

Cherished memory

When the overwhelmed and joyous celebrate, Madein took to the podium, she was full of praise and thanks to her people and everyone, including the state government and the governor, who all put the event together in her honour.

For her, it was an overwhelming event and an honour least deserved by her. In a heartfelt thank-you message, She described the reception as “unprecedented” and “beyond words,” as she specifically thanked the Iperu Akesan Development Association for spearheading the event, the dedicated planning committee for its seamless execution, and the Alaperu-in-Council, Iperu Council of Obas, Baales, Olorituns, families, clubs, groups, associations, community, religious, and political leaders, and all indigenes of Iperu Akesanland, both at home and abroad, for their support.

She extended special thanks to her husband, Engineer Adeleke Madein; her children; the entire Madein family; the Olowo Oloye family; her bosom friend, Dr Joke Sofowora; Barrister Olusola Idowu (SAN); and numerous dignitaries, and Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State; and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engineer (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Madein also highlighted the success of the Olowo Oloye Foundation community outreach, which held on May 1, 2025, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support received from the people, as she also appreciated felicitations placed in both conventional and social media channels to rejoice with her, as well as the various gifts presented to her.

“The homecoming celebration will forever remain a cherished memory for me and my family. Thank you, Iperu. May God continue to bless our community,’’ she said.

She also appreciated former President Muhammad Buhari for deeming it fit to appoint her as the first female AGF as well as the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all of which helped her to have a remarkable tenure.

Pillar of support

Alhaji Ibrahim Oladipupo, who is one of the notable sons of Iperu while acknowledging the essence of the homecoming party for the AGF, said it is necessary to let the celebrant knows how Iperu Akesan people love her and appreciated her efforts so far for the town.

‘‘We want to appreciate her and pray Allah bless her, what the celebrant has done for our home town cannot be quantify.

She has also encouraged women, both old and young, in terms of awareness, that women can be great in life. She has also done us proud in national, State and the local levels.

“We have many programmes for women in Iperu, but in this part of the world people don’t respect women, but she has proof us wrong that women can be great in life.

We are also catching young girls up with different training, because we need women like her in Iperu Akesan land and Remo as a whole.”

Share