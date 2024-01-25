Ipele Stool: Fresh Hurdle For Seven Aspirants In Ondo

There is a fresh hurdle to scale for the seven aspirants vying for the position of the Olupele of Ipele stool in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State before they can achieve their ambition.

Each of them is to submit an abridged version of his blueprint for the town’s development to enable the kingmakers to determine how prepared they are for the job.

The requirement is also designed to assess the performance of whoever is picked among them and hold him accountable to his promise.

The kingmakers set the criterion after a meeting in Ipele to review the modalities for selecting the new king.

The aspirants are Olatunbosun Isijola, Ayodele Oginni, Olabode Olatosin, Olukayode Dairo, Olusola Ayuba, Samuel Daramola and Temitope Abu. They are all from the Okeriwo Ruling House, which is next in line to fill the stool.

The contestants emerged last November 28, seven months after the demise of Oba Victor Agaun, the last monarch.

They are expected, at a later date, to sign an undertaking to abide by the kingmakers’ decision. The kingmakers are expected to reconvene on Friday (January 27). ‘

A former Daily Times editor, Mr Dapo Aderinola, who hails from Ipele, described the development as a marked departure from the past and a signal for change.

It came amid concerns over who gets the kingmakers’ nod to become king.

Some of the contestants had embarked on various activities, including dazzling roadshows and publicity on social media to draw attention to themselves.