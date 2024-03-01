Ipele Gets New Monarch

Acyber security expert, Samuel Adesanmi Daramola, has been selected as the next Olupele of Ipele in Owo East Local Government Area of Ondo State by the kingmakers. The 41-year old Oba-designate was one of the seven that contested for the stool, which became vacant last April following the passing of Oba Victor Agaun.

Daramola, who is from the Okeriwo Ruling House like the other contestants, got the backing of five of the eight kingmakers. Olatunbosun Isijola, Ayodele Oginni and Temitope Abu got one vote each. The three remaining contestants are Olabode Olatosin, Olu- kayode Dairo and Olusola Ayuba. They entered the race for the stool last November 28 and signed an undertaking last month to maintain the peace, irrespective of whoever was selected.

In his reaction, former Daily Times editor, Mr Dapo Aderinola, who is from Ipele, said God “makes kings and He has chosen who He prefers”. Aderinola said: “The victor forgot; the vanquished remembered. Everything depends, not on what we humans want or do, but only on God’s grace”. Born in 1983, Daramola on completion of his education at home travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for further studies.