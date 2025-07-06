IPC Urges Ethical Election Reporting Amid Threats, Censorship, Misinformation

The International Press Centre (IPC) has called on journalists covering elections in Nigeria to strictly adhere to professional ethics and the Nigeria Media Code of Election Coverage to ensure credible and responsible reporting.

Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of IPC, made the call on Saturday during a one-day training session for North West journalists held in Kano.

The training is part of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EUSDGN) Phase II programme, aimed at strengthening media performance during democratic processes.

“Journalists must be guided by the Nigeria Media Code of Election Coverage, available both in print and on app stores, to enhance safe and ethical election reporting,” Arogundade emphasized.

The training brought together journalists from Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kaduna States, focusing on identifying and addressing the major challenges faced in the field. Key issues discussed included; Insecurity and physical threats to journalists, Political pressure and censorship, Misinformation and fake news, Limited access to official information

Arogundade urged media organizations to prioritize professionalism and integrity, especially during elections when media influence is critical to democratic outcomes.

“By strictly following media codes and ethical standards, journalists can help promote transparent, peaceful, and credible elections,” he noted.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts under the EUSDGN Phase II programme, which seeks to build the capacity of media professionals and safeguard press freedom, especially during politically sensitive periods.

The IPC has remained a key player in media development and election coverage training in Nigeria, with a focus on equipping journalists with tools to combat disinformation and promote civic engagement.