IPC Demands Sanctions, Compensation Over Police Assault On Bauchi Journalist

The International Press Centre (IPC) has demanded sanctions against police officers allegedly involved in the assault of a journalist in Bauchi State.

The organisation, in a statement issued by its Program Officer, Melody Akinjayan, on Monday, said Mohammed Adamu of Albarka Radio was physically and verbally attacked while covering Eid Durbar celebrations in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

Adamu alleged that the Divisional Police Officer, Jamilu Kabir, ordered him out of the venue and subsequently led the assault despite his identification as a journalist.

Describing the incident as inhumane, IPC Executive Director Lanre Arogundade said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The organisation also called on the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability.IPC further demanded compensation for the victim and urged the police to adopt measures that would safeguard journalists in the line of duty.