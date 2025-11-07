IPAN Enforces Regulations To Curb Quack Analysts

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) has intensified efforts to curb the rise of fake analysts and unlicensed laboratories. Aliyu Abdullahi Angara, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), made this known during the joint press conference to announce the institute’s upcoming events on 2025 Maiden NIG ANALAB Summit and the 32nd Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD) Workshop.

According to him, IPAN has introduced a practice license stamp to effectively deepen the capacity of public analysts in eliminating quackery in the sector.

The joint conference is a prelude to the first ever landmark events: The Maiden National Summit on Strengthening Analytical Laboratories for Public Health Environmental Protection and Industrial Growth in Nigeria which would be held November 10 to 11; and the 32nd MCPD, scheduled to take place from November 12 to 13.