‘Ipade Imole’: Stop Embarrassing Yourself, Osun PDP Tells APC Chairman

The Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal to desist from constantly embarrassing the state with his rudderless opinion about governance.

The State Chairman of the party, Hon. Sunday Bisi described the current state of the opposition party as not only painful but shameful. The actions and statements emerging from APC have constantly shown why the Osun people rejected them across the state.

“Despite being a dominant force in the state for 12 years, APC’s inability to adapt to a role outside of power has drawn scrutiny. This transition from governance to opposition seems to have left the APC struggling to effectively engage with the public. Thereby amplifying their rudderless nature”

“It is embarrassing that a party with a history of leading the state has not effectively played its role as a constructive opposition. Attempting to talk about public engagement after a prolonged period of governing in secrecy only amplifies this embarrassment.”

“Mr. Lawal, should bury his head in shame after reflecting on Governor Adeleke’s achievements in less than a year in office and reconsider his party’s position.”

“The recent APC release about Ipade Imole, where the APC tried to address matters concerning public engagement is futile, given their history of secretive governance during their 12 years of rudderlessness. The irony of a party, which for over a decade operated in secrecy, now advocating for public engagement, has not been lost on people. You can’t give what you don’t have. ”

“Their constant engagement in political manoeuvres at the expense of the well-being of the people demonstrates a concerning lack of consideration for the citizens they are meant to represent.”

“Lawal’s actions and statements reflect the true nature of his party as anti-people, lacking empathy for the citizens, and seemingly playing politics with people’s lives.”

“Governor Adeleke’s remarks at the meeting on the communal crisis in the Ifon-Ilobu area shed light on the depth of concern he holds for the affected communities. He immediately called a meeting with the two communities. ”

“His empathy and visible commitment to addressing the concerns of the people have struck a chord with those looking for genuine and compassionate leadership.”

“This level of compassion, understanding and action should be expected from political leaders. However, it appears that the APC Chairman consistently falls short, disregarding the gravity of such issues and indulging in a brash display of politics devoid of shame.”

“The current face of the APC, in Osun State is worrisome. Their actions and statements reflect a lack of responsibility, empathy, and concern for the people.”

“It is essential for a healthy democracy to have a robust opposition that holds the ruling party accountable and engages responsibly, considering the welfare of the populace above all else.”

“The citizens of Osun State deserve a more conscientious and accountable opposition to ensure the well-being and progress of the state.”