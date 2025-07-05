IPADA Initiatives: Naccima Partners Motherland Beckons To Attract FDI For Economic Growth

Motherland Beckons’ IPADA Initiatives has continued to gain traction across Nigeria and beyond, with the latest move coming from the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

NACCIMA in a bold move to entrenched it commitment to developing and growing Nigeria’s economy, has signed a strategic partnership with Motherland Beckons that is geared at attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Nigeria and across Africa continent.

At the recent signing ceremony head at the Lagos office of NACCIMA, Dr Jani Ibrahim, National President of NACCIMA led his team that had in attendance NACCIMA Director General, Mr Olusola Obadimu and Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce among others while Akinoboye, who is the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, led Motherland Beckons’ delegation.

The collaboration between the two parties, according to the management of Motherland Beckons, is aimed among others to open up new opportunities in business, trade, tourism, and investment-connecting Africans on the continent with those in the diaspora.

Through this partnership, Motherland Beckons and NACCIMA will: Create business and trade opportunities for Africans and the Diaspora; Support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) led by Africans; Build platforms for B2B (business-to-business) networking, crowd funding, and the Business Bridge initiative that connects African SMEs to global investors; and Help bring diaspora capital, skills, and technology into Africa’s key industries.

Motherland Beckons (Heed the call) is a pan-African movement created by its Founder, Akinboboye, as a vehicle to promote the development of the economic growth of Nigeria and Africa through tourism, culture, music, arts, entertainment and other businesses.

IPADA Initiatives, which means a massive return of Africans in Diaspora and lovers of Africa to the continent, is the flagship project of Motherland Beckons, which debuted with IPADA Celebrations last year, with this year’s event slated to hold between November and December this year in La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos.

IPADA Initiatives enjoys the support and endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Chief Host, Grand Patron and Global Brand Ambassador.

The initiative aims to bring 100 million people of African ancestry and lovers of Africa, to the continent, with Lagos and Abuja as the two gateways, by the year 2030. IPADA initiatives is more than just a return; it is a movement of reconnection and empowerment.

Ahead of this year’s event, Tinubu is scheduled to meet with foreign ambassadors in Nigeria, UN Tourism, Tourism Ministers, and Commissioners for Arts, Culture and Tourism, business leaders, chairmen of the 774 local government councils and a host of others at the Presidential Villa on July 30.

Akinboboye is also expected to unveil a five-year programme for IPADA Celebrations, which is held annually.