Ipada Initiatives Celebration 2025 Unveils 10-day Programme

…to attract over 100, 000 tourists

Following the successful debut of IPADA Initiatives Celebration last year, this year’s edition, which begins on November 28, spanning December 6, 2025, has continued to generate interest, with over 100, 000 tourists, including political, community, thoughts and business leaders, students and youths who are focus-driven, from across the world, expect- ed to participate at the cultural tourism fiesta that promises to be enthralling. With the African-themed and multiple awards-winning resort, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos as the theatre for the communal festival, the organising team headed by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne, and also the initiator of IPADA Initiatives Celebration, under the umbrella of Moth- erland Beckons, have unveiled action packaged 10-day activities for the benefit of the much-anticipated tourists.

The celebration enjoys the support and participation of Nigerian government, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Grand Patron, Chief Host and Global Ambassador, alongside the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy under Hannatu Musa Musawa, state governors, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), corporate business spear headed by NACCIMA and the 774 local government areas in Nigeria among others. Ipada, which is the return of people of As preparations for this year’s edition of Africa Travel Content Creators Conference 2025 gather speed, organisers of the annual conference, Taste of Africa Vibes, have named some of its headline speakers and guests, with Nigerian and global icon, Chief Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery, as keynote speaker and special guest at the three-day gathering, which opens December 10 and closes December 12, 2025, at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos. .

Fondly called Mama Nike, she is an internationally celebrated cultural icon, whose creativity in textile design, art and entrepreneurship has empowered thou- sands and spotlighted Africa’s artistic and cultural heritage. She is a living legend and true icon of African art and culture. Mama Nike embodies the spirit of ‘unveiling Africa through creative content.’ While Sewedo Oluwatobi Balogun, historian, cultural researcher and foundI lorin, capital city of Kwara State, is set to welcome hospitality and tourism stakeholders from across the country to its warm embrace, as it plays host to the second edition of Hospitality Impact and Innovation Conference 2025, slated for December 7.

The theme of the annual event by Phoenix Crest Hospitality Service, with Folashade Folayan, as Convener, and in its second year, is; Tourism Transformed: Empowering People, Shaping Policy, and Driving Prosperity. Folayan said that the theme; ‘‘captures the renewed focus on developing a dy- namic and sustainable tourism ecosystem that supports human capacity, influences positive policy reform, and drives inclu- sive economic growth.’’

Speaking further, she said, ‘‘recognised as the leading hospitality and tourism conference in Kwara State, the event brings together policy makers, government representatives, hoteliers, tourism investors, creative entrepreneurs, destination managers, and thought leaders for a transformative dialogue on the future of hospitality and tourism in Nigeria’s North Central region. ‘‘The 2025 edition will feature royal engagements, keynote presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, awards, and the popular Pitch-a-ton session, where young innovators will showcase new ideas re- shaping guest experience, sustainability, In a bid to enhance it tourism sector’s offerings, the Imo State government has thrown it weight behind the forth- coming Ofe Owerri Food and Drink Festival, which is slated to hold between January 3 and 4, 2026, in Owerri, the State capital city.

This endorsement was conveyed by the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru, when she recently hosted the Convener of the festival, Mr Chibuikem Diala and his planning team in her Ow- erri office. The annual festival is under the aus- pices of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), Nigeria, in collaboration with Culinary and Culture Africa Limited. Ekomaru said that the initiative was timely as the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had done a lot to sustain tourism and safety in recent times. The Deputy Governor, who is also an Africa and lovers of Africa to the African continent – Motherland – according to Akinboboye, is designed to open the door of opportunities for people of African ancestry and lovers of Africa from across the world to connect with their root, Mother- land, Nigeria and Africa.

Besides offering immersive experience of Africa through cultural tourism, educational, leisure, and high wired adventures across Nigeria and the African continent, it also offers a life-time opportunity to contribute to the physical and economic development of the continent through the registered platform provided by the organisers. Details of the 10-day event include:

November 28:

Arrival and welcome ceremony with performances by different African countries; cultural performances and bon- fire; DJ musical renditions; beach party and welcome fireworks display.

November 29:

Grand opening ceremony, with President Tinubu leading a host of African leaders, royals and business leaders among others to the colourful celebration; Oja Africa (Africa Shopping mall) opens; Carnival parade; Beach Durbar; Out- door movie documentary of the 14th Century Benin Empire

November 30:

Longest pool party; African naming ceremony; African wrestling competition; Blossom Retreat: mentorship programme for young professionals; Beach polo; Auditions for artists and models continue; Heat stage of the Festival of Creatives; and Outdoor movie documentary of the 14th Century Ghana Empire.

December 1:

Free Artificial Intelligence training; Kamp Africa sessions; Talking drums les- son; tie/dye fabric productionm coconut oil making, etc; Music collaborations and studio sessions; Camp opens for Nefertiti Queen of Africa pageant; Rehearsals for Festival of Creatives; Yoruba experience:

African food prepared live with music; and Outdoor movie documentary of 14th Century Benin Empire

December 2:

Business UnUsual; Free AI training; Explore beach safari: Ride from Lagos to Ondo on a Quad bike; Rehearsals and final selection of Festival of Creatives participants; Afrobeat and Sokka Night with themed clubbing; and Outdoor movie documentary of the Ancient Egyptian Empire and Queen Nefertiti.

December 3:

Free AI training; Studio collaborations among artists; Explore the beach safari: Ride from Lagos to Ondo on a Quad bike; Tour and shopping within Lagos; Experience Lagos nightlife; and Outdoor movie documentary on Mali Empire.

December 4

Studion collaborations among artists; Tours and shopping within Lagos; Explore the beach safari: and Ride from Lagos to Ondo on a Quad bike

December 5:

Odigbose: the first Africa account of slave trade written by Otunba Wanle Akin- boboye; Nerfititi Queen of African pag- eant; and Finals of the Festival of Creatives. December 6 Longest pool party – all day; Africa International Music (AIM) Festival: Live music from 54 Africa countries; Fashion show; and Closing fireworks.