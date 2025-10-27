IPADA Initiative Partners Diaspora District On Education Conference 2025

…opens December 17 in Accra

Ahead of IPADA Initiative Celebrations 2025, the organisers of the cultural tourism fiesta, IPADA Initiative, have announced collaboration with Diaspora District Global to organise a Global Education Conference 2025, focused on the transforming power of education as an engine for workforce and economic development across Africa and the global Diaspora.

The Education Conference 2025, which will be held in Accra, Ghana between December 17 and 20, 2025, will be a major global affair that IPADA Initiative will be involved in promoting as it looks to the hosting action packaged 10-days of IPADA Initiative Celebrations 2025 at La Campagne, between November 28 and December 6, 2025, with huge following from across the world.

Diaspora District is a U.S.-based non-profit organisation which specialises in policy, leadership, and organisational development. The conference will connect experts and leaders across Africa and the Diaspora to strengthen education systems and cultivate leadership pipelines for the future.

With the theme, Education Reimagined: Preparing Tomorrow’s Leaders Through AI, Entrepreneurship, and Global Partnerships, the 2025 conference will feature keynote addresses, workshops, and high-level dialogues focused on aligning policy, investment, and innovation to create a stronger global talent pipeline.

Founded by Manal Al-Ansi, MAT, Esq., Diaspora District works across industries and sectors to design strategies that close the gap between education and workforce development; ensuring learning leads to opportunity, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“Diaspora District is about creating global connections that lead to real impact,” said Al-Ansi. Adding, “This conference represents a collective effort to shape how education prepares the next generation for meaningful careers and leadership in the modern world.”

While Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Initiator of IPADA Initiative, noted that the conference ideas aligned with the vision of IPADA Initiative, which is focused on drawing attention to the African continent and forcing development across multiple sectors by Africans and lovers of Africa.

The programme outline includes: Building the Talent Pipeline — Policy, Investments and Partnerships; The Future of Education and Workforce Development; and Collaborating for Impact — Building Partnerships, Shaping Solutions.

The event will culminate in the Gold Coast Gala, a cultural and networking celebration honouring thought leaders and innovators shaping the future of education and workforce development, along with exclusive announcements unveiling Diaspora District’s 2026 initiatives.

Guests expected at the event include ambassadors from the United Nations and African Union, senior government officials from across Africa and the United States, and leaders from the Gates Foundation, Urban League and IPADA Initiative.

Other sponsors of the programme include the Diaspora Office of the President of Ghana, UCLA, and the Black Future CoOp Fund.