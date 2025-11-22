Background

IPADA Celebrations 2025, under IPADA Initiative, an activation of Motherland Beckons, prepares to welcome tourists from around the world to its host venue, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, between November 28 and December 6, 2025. The initiator of the historic project that is designed to attract the Diaspora and lovers of Africa to Motherland, (Africa), to impact its cultural tourism and economic development, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is also the President and Founder of La Campagne, spoke on the 10-day celebration that is expected to attract over 100 tourists to Lagos, Nigeria

Concept of IPADA Initiative

We must, on a regular basis, be asking ourselves, a very important question: why is the wealthiest continent in the world, with 30.3 million square kilometers of area; 1.5 billion people on the continent; with an additional, 120 million in Brazil; in the Caribbean; over 30 million in the United States of America; almost 49 million in the Americas; and then you have over two million lovers of Africa; and at the same time we are regarded as the poorest? I believe that the biggest problem we have as a continent is that we have not found a formula for us to come together as one unit, the continent of Africa. A father with 54 children and not one of them is actually claiming him. Because it has always been Nigeria for Nigerians, Togo for Togolese, South Africa for South Africans, Kenya for Kenyans. We’re the big brother, let’s start acting like one. That’s the idea of IPADA initiative. And this return (IPADA) is to happen on a daily basis. So, we have a programme laid out for the next five years. The reason we have a five-year pro- gramme is for people to be able to book over a period of five years. So, our focus is on the people. We are the powerhouse of the continent of Africa and so, we must create this platform for the entire world. That was why we went to the Presidential Villa and the President is the Chief Host, Grand Patron and Global Ambassador of the platform. He was gracious enough to give us the Villa, too, to meet with and inform all the ambassadors. So that is IPADA initiative concept that happens on a regular basis. So, at the end of every year, we decided that let’s just do a short celebration. We have the dates for the next five years. If you cannot come for this year, you can come for next year. If you’re busy next year then make one year free between now and 2030.

…tourism requires strategic alliance

For tourism to thrive, you cannot be the lone ranger. You can’t be the only one in the wilderness. You must bring together the different advantages that you have and showcase them to the world; use them to attract the world, and become a destination.

…not just a consortium of attractions

Attractions don’t generate economic trickle down effects. You must transform those attractions to a destination before people will come and spend their money in the attractions in the destination that you’ve created. If you combine all the natural attractiveness that we have in this continent of Africa from North Africa, to East Africa, West Africa and Central Africa, all the other continents put together, cannot compete with us. There is really nothing they have that we don’t have and even more. Nobody can compete with us. Europe unified Europe by issuing what they call a Schengen visa. Once you get a Schengen visa, you can visit any part of Europe.

…Africa needs to be united

What Africa needs to do is to come together as one unit, present Africa on a platter and create a gateway through which people of African descent, lovers of Africa can connect with the continent seamlessly.

…Nigeria as gateway

We chose to use Nigeria. We have 923, 677,000, approximately square kilometers of area. Over 250 million people. We believe that we are in the right position, the biggest economy. We believe that if you combine all of these, and call for people to connect with the continent you will be heard and people will heed the call. For all the activities happening in North Africa, South, East, West, and Central Africa, come through Nigeria. Two locations will be the entry points; Lagos and Abuja.

Benefits and achievements of IPADA Celebrations 2024

Now, when you talk about the benefits and achievements last year, it’s unbelievable. And that was the first. We had folks that want to build six cruise ships. We created a concept of from slave ships to cruise ships. And luxurious airliners, we focus more on the prosperity.

Let’s stop registering wrongs and nursing animosity. Let’s focus now on the prosperity. We are a prosperous people. We’re doing superbly well throughout the world as Africans. So, that is what we celebrate. Not what happened 400 years ago. We’re no longer interested in that. That was history. As a matter of fact, nobody alive today was part of that event of the past 400 years. We actually are the ones reminding the new off-spring of what you call the former slave masters.

That we were once slaves. We need to get away from that. We need to focus more on the greatest engineers we have, the best doctors we have, the best lawyers we have, the different things we are doing that the whole world is marvelling at. The fastest runner in the world, the number one foot- baller in the world.

These are all the things that we celebrate with IPADA Initiative. We got agreement signed between Vanuatu Government to replicate La Campaign in Vanuatu. We got agreement signed be- tween Rwanda and Vanuatu. We got different MoUs; almost six different MoUs were assigned. Because this is more practical, it’s not just about singing and dancing.

We got Blossom Retreats where accomplished women all came together to empower and educate and breathe life into the younger women And then the Taraba State experience, where we are building in five different locations, an agro, ecotourism and heritage resort brand. These are all the things that happen when you come together as one unit. When you walk together as a team.

Expectations for 2025

We expect that a lot of people will take advantage of this platform that we have created.

…logistics

Of course, you know, we’ve been at this for 41 years. So, we have a bit of experience when it comes to logistics. We have BRT units, we have park and ride locations where people will pack their cars in Falomo, and they can jump in a bus or they can jump in a boat on the lagoon, and move straight to the resort.

It makes logistics a lot easier for us. We have the cooperation of the Lagos State government and we have access to whatever numbers of BRT buses that we need and they’ll move from TBS. We are concluding a plan now for chopper movement from the airport straight to the resort that takes only few minutes to fly. So, logistics are very well taken care of.

…tourism is private sector driven

We shouldn’t be waiting for government in this industry Tourism is private sector driven. It’s not something you wait for a gift from government to handover to you. We have the calendar, we have so much to offer. Just in Nigeria alone, we have a lot to offer, different activities. If you look at Detty December, nobody started it in December. It just kicked started and now it has become the vogue.

You need to make value propositions to government. You need to create value first. I believe very strongly that with the platform we have created now if we write the South African government that one million people have chosen their country. We will dictate what we want that they must put in place. We can ask for even visa free because they know the economic impact. One million people spending $5,000 only. That would be bigger than their GDP in a year. So, we have to make such value propositions.

…focus on planning ahead

Our focus should be more about planning things ahead. Giving people opportunity to plan also. That’s why people spend billions of dollars to bid to host the World Cup to host the Commonwealth Games, to host different events. That is exactly the same thing we’re doing in tourism.

…security

That’s why we’re doing this in partner- ship with the federal government and Lagos State government. Our part is to make sure public sector will play their part, and we the private sector will play our part. Now we have the backing of Mr President. With that we have all the security infrastructure needed.

We have the different security arms, including anti-kidnapping. We have the Navy because of the waterfront. As a matter of fact, the Naval officers are going to be on ground, and there’s going to be Naval patrol.

We have private security operations. We have covert operations as well. We have tracking devices, we have all kinds of structures. But you must make sure you do your best to have the best security architecture in place. Our security network is second to none. We’ve done the best we can do. We will still, of course, do more as we go on. Because we don’t believe that you can know it all.