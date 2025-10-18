IPADA Initiative Celebration 2025 To Excite With African Plays On One Big Stage

There is the palpable feeling of expectation and excitement ahead of this year’s IPADA Initiative Celebration 2025, as preparations gain speed for the annual gathering that is scheduled to hold between November 28 and December 7, 2025 at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos.With a number of activities lined up for the 10 days gathering that would welcome travelers from across Nigeria, Africa and the world, to the commercial heartbeat of Nigeria, Lagos, one of the event this year that would attract huge following and take centre stage, is dramaturgy. This time, it is Africa theatrical heritage in its purest, authentic and undiluted form, with all the elements of drama, music, dance, costumes, and lightening among others employed to create magic through telling the original stories of Africa.

It will be 10 days and night of pure entertainment and performances of elevated Black theatre for the benefit of mixed audience. On stage will be two plays by Aiye-Ko-Ooto to be performed by an ensemble of professional Nigerian artistes, with rich pedigree in performance and live theatre. It will be 10 days and nights of memorable performances in what has been dubbed Africa Rising, with the Africa’s pride and stories told and showcased in a manner that it has never been performed in history.

It will not just be a renaissance of some sorts alone but a reclaiming of Africa’s beauty and destiny through the creative fecundity of some of its brightest and talented sons and daughters. Speaking on these 10 magic days and nights of Africa Rising, the organisers not- ed; ‘‘this is not just a carnival, it is a cultural awakening. This is the renaissance of an art form, a celebration of history, heritage and cultural identity reborn for the world to see. ‘‘One stage, two plays, Black Theatrical entertainment written and produced by Cash Onadele Aiye-Ko-Otoo. Daily from noon to dusk, audience will be thrilled by dance, drums and drama. Two stories per- formed like you have never experienced before. ‘‘Two stories; The Noble Warrior and Fork in The Road. Each story transcends borders, each story unite humanity. This is more than entertainment, it is Africa’s heartbeat, bold, unapologetic, and unforgettable.’’

This re-enactment of Black theatre, the organizers said holds a lot of promises, saying; ‘‘lovers of theatre, tourists, natives, investors, Diaspora returnees and dreamers are welcomed. You are drawn to the renaissance that blends tradition with spectacles and arts with power and voice with imagination. ‘‘Here, theatre becomes a weapon of pride, here, theatritage becomes a magnet- ic for the world. Here, Africa takes it rightful place on the global stage and you get a chance to stand in the centre of it all. Not just watch history unfold , but to join us, entertain, celebrate and c a p t u re moments of ecstasy. ’Speaking further , ‘‘Aiye Ko-Otoo’s stories elevate theatre, it is Africa’s story, it is mine story and it is your story.

Tell the whole world, Aiye-Ko-Otoo is at IPADA Initiative 2025. You not only come to watch, but to become part of his- tory and part of destiny. ‘‘In this Africa’s rising, the spellbound stories are fury, fiery and fiercest. If you listen, you will hear drums, feet dance, and voices heard, you will experience the magic of theatre.

‘‘Yes, it is a cultural revolution, a re- naissance of an art form, a retell of history, rebirth of our heritage, and reclaim of Africa’s pride. In this Black Theatrical masterpieces, power unfolds on stage unlike anything that the world had seen. Every story, every drum beats, every flame of performance, speaks one truth, Africa is the shell to the soul of man. ‘‘This is not just an entertainment, it is the Noble Warrior, and this is The Fork in The Road. This is Africa’s heartbeat, bold, unapologetic, and unforgettable.’’ IPADA Initiative Celebrations, which made a grand entry last year into the cultural tourism calendar of Nigeria and Africa, was created Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne and Motherland Beckons. IPADA Initiative celebration (mass exo- dus) of people from across the world, rang- ing from the Diaspora Black and lovers of Africa, is geared at reimagining Africa through the support of its people all over the world. It is designed to develop and promote tourism and economic development of not just Nigeria but Africa, as the mega project is Afrocentric in nature, with focus on attracting Africans in the Diaspora and lovers of Africa and the continent, to visit Africa (motherland) and their ancestral home, not only to reconnect with their root, but also to contribute meaningfully to the economic development and growth of its human capital. Lagos and Abuja are designated as the gateways to Nigeria and the continent, with different programmes planned all year round and to climax in November and December, with the grand celebration at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort.

It enjoys the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria, state governors, corporate bodies, culture and tourism organizations and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Global Ambassador, Chief Host and Grand Patron of the annual celebration. Akinboboye noted, ‘‘the concept is all about bringing people of African descent back to their roots. We have 32 million Diasporas in the Caribbean, 66 million in the United States of America, 120 million in Brazil, about 9.6 million in Europe. We need to entice them back to add value to the entire continent of Africa.

“You know no country can develop without the Diasporas. So, IPADA is basically presenting the entire continent of Africa in a basket. We are creating an Af- rican shopping mall. The idea is to enable the Diasporas to visit all the countries on the continent. “There are 54 African countries. So, we’re not only selling Nigeria, we’re just saying that the Diasporas can come into the continent of Africa through Lagos, through Abuja.’’