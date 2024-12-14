IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024 ends on Celebratory Note

Share

Commendations for Akinboboye for putting Nigeria on global tourism map

It was celebration all the way as the much-anticipated IPADA Initiative/IPADA Carnival 2024 debuted on Nigerian soil, spanning November 29 and December 8, 2024, at the African themed resort, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, on Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Put together by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye under his Motherland Beckons’ activation, it was a glorious moment to finally see months of planning and hard work by him and the team that consisted both national and international committee members, come to fruition, ending on a celebratory note.

Ahead of the celebration, the award-winning resort, which is noted for its exponential and bespoke looks and offerings, put on an entirely new ambiance, looking radiant, and brimming with effervescent and suffusing colours; thus underscoring the nature of the anticipated event.

When curtails finally opened on November 29, with the arrival of delegates and participants from across Africa and the world, the resort assumed a new dimension as it became a bee hive of festivities and cultural feasting.

With the aura of festivities pervading the air, the expansive natural enclave nestled against a suffusing blend of forested and swampy backdrop, with the Atlantic Ocean, in its majestic aplomb, overlooking it, came alive as it transformed into one big theatre.

The atmosphere was turbo-charged from start to finish, with no dull moment, as the various artistes and performers drawn from across Africa took to the stage, putting up colourful shows and displaying the pure and authentic theatrical elements that African entertainment is noted for.

It was pure entertainment at its best, very engaging and creatively choreographed. There was no better time of becoming an African than such a time to have seen the various blend of traditions and cultural elements that make Africa the culturally rich and colourful continent that it is, coming together under one roof to showcase its best to the world.

Daily, different activities and performances from the vast and rich cultural troves of Africa were put on display for the benefit of the audience who came away entertained, informed and educated on Africa. It was 10 days of rich and immersive contents and experiences that were on display.

As designed by Akinboboye, IPADA (mass movement or exodus of people), was truly the return of Africans and lovers of Africa from across the world. Moving back home to Africa; motherland, the land and root of their ancestors, to reconnect with their kin and kindred.

IPADA Carnival birthed alongside this historic movement that is an ongoing experimentation by Akinboboye for Africa to witness daily and all year round inflow of Africans and tourists, to the continent, using Lagos and Abuja, as gateways to the continent, was the climax of the activities built around this initiative that opened the doors to the possibilities that the continent offers its people to not only worship at its feet but explore its rich offerings in different aspects of humanity.

Opening ceremony

The 10-day gathering commenced with a colourful and entertaining opening ceremony that was graced by people of all colours and ages from Africa and the world, with diplomats from across Africa and others converging on the resort on Saturday to witness the commencement of what turned out to be a historic celebration.

It was in a way the fulfillment of the vision of one man, Akinboboye, to make Africa the centrepiece of the world as enshrined in his Continent Building Project through the purview of Motherland Beckons platform.

Part of the opening performances of the day was the impressive and entertaining display by the Brazilian descendants who in their colourful attires performed to the delight of the audience.

The atmosphere was further charged and electrified by other performers who put on display the rich cultural heritage of Africans, featuring diverse traditional music and dance performances.

The carnival revellers treated the people to dazzling display of colours and energies that make Africa theatre one of the richest and most entertaining, with sounds of drums and music filling the air as the spectators are drawn into the arena as the savoured the rich and immersive display of the day.

Akinboboye on the day warmly welcomed the delegates and participants to Nigeria, Africa and the resort, which he said is their home, Motherland. He used the occasion to speak on the motivation for the project and what it intends to achieve for the people and the continent.

While noting that the project was designed to inspire the homecoming of Africans in the Diaspora but more than that, it is envisioned to enable them to see the potential of the continent and be part of its development, economically and otherwise.

He stated, “Today is all about the IPADA Carnival, the concept is all about bringing people of African descent back to their roots.

“We have 32 million Diasporans in the Caribbean, 66 million in the United States of America, 120 million in Brazil, about 9.6 million in Europe. We need to entice them back to add value to the entire continent of Africa.

“You know no country can develop without the Diasporans. So, IPADA is basically presenting the entire continent of Africa in a basket. We are creating an African shopping mall. The idea is to enable the Diasporas to visit all the countries in the continent.

“There are 54 African countries. So, we’re not only selling Nigeria, we’re just saying that the Diasporans can come into the continent of Africa through Lagos, through Abuja.

“We created for those that felt that they have left on slave ships, we’ve created for them what we call ‘slave ships to cruise ships,’ so that they can land here in Lekki.

“From Lekki they can go to our airport here in Lagos and then fly to any part of Africa they want to fly to. So, basically we’re putting the entire continent of Africa in one basket.”

Akinboboye further noted, “This is just a celebration. This is the IPADA Carnival but we have the IPADA Initiative that happens on a daily basis.

“Over 40 African-American Mayors have been brought back, a platform has also been established to assist them to come to Africa, about 300 are coming next week, we have about 500 coming back in February and more.”

The Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, who was one of the diplomats that had the podium on the day, commended Akinboboye for the project, which he said is timely.

“We find it important that Rwanda is present among other African countries here, and Rwanda as a pan-African country is opening its doors to all Africans to come back home,’’ he said.

Adding, “As you can see, we are displaying our coffee, tea, pepper, clothing and more. We want everyone to know that Rwanda is safe for business with hospitable individuals.

“We are second when it comes to ease of doing business.’’

While Marinho Olayemi, President of the Brazilian Descendants Association in Lagos, spoke on how the Brazilian descendants had contributed to the growth of Lagos State.

Olayemi urged all Africans in the diaspora to retrace their roots.

Highlight of activities

The 10 days gathering featured multi-faceted activities ranging from entertainment such as musical concerts, drama – presentation of Odigbose, an epic African stage play authored and presented by Akinboboye, fashion and the queen of Africa – Nefertiti beauty pageant, with Ogunwusi Christianah Adenike emerging as the queen, partying on the longest swimming pool in the world and different competitive events.

Other highlights include the carnival event, three days training of African youths on Artificial Intelligence, Africa International Music Festival (AIM), Blossom Retreat for Women Empowerment and Business Unusual picnic and forum as well as bonfire.

Of course, it also provided a forum for brisk business, with a lot of corporate bodies and sponsors of the event exhibiting their products and services alongside the participating African countries at the market square, which Akinboboye referred to as Africa shopping mall. This for him is the essence of the project to have Africa come together to display the potential of the continent as one indivisible continent.

A lot of business deals were concluded during the event, with one of such being that of the Republic of Vanuatu signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda and The African Diaspora Central Bank.

Over 50 African kings in attendance

It is also worthy of note that for the debutant programme to attract over 50 African kings and rulers underscored the significance that was attached to the project by the custodians of Africa’s tradition and cultural heritage, who not only showed up at the event but also mobilised their people to participate and showcase the richness of their domains.

The President of the African Diaspora Central Bank, His Majesty Rex Semako I & VI Timothy McPherson, the Lord of the Sixth region, led this elite club to the event to show their solidarity and endorsement of this awesome project that is a big boost for the continent as it is expected to put the continent on the global tourism map.

Among the 50 kings was a female Regent from Cross River State, Her Royal Highness, Obongawan Marie Erete.

Commendation for Akinboboye

The successful hosting of IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024 was the culmination of the works that Akinboboye has done over the years with his ‘Heed the call agenda’, which is part of the activation of Motherland Beckons, where he has continuously canvassed for Africans in Diaspora to return home to Motherland.

For pulling off this project successfully, he was commended by the people, particularly the kings and traditional rulers, who saw the forum as a rare opportunity for Africans to network and reach out to the world.

Speaking through the President of NATOP, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, said Akinboboye has indeed achieved a historic feat by successfully hosting the world and exposing Africa to the world in a different light and in a manner that it has never been done before.

“I extend our heartfelt congratulations to you and the entire organising committee on the launch of the IPADA Carnival. This remarkable event stands as a unique celebration of African heritage and the Diaspora embodying the spirit of cultural renaissance and unity,” he noted in the letter of congratulations to Akinboboye.

Continuing, “The IPADA Carnival vision of commemorating the return of people of African ancestry while celebrating the richness of African art, culture and history is both inspiring and commendable by bringing together participants from across Africa and the Caribbean.

‘‘The festival is not only a showcase of creativity and diversity but also a platform for fostering meaningful dialogue, partnership, and economic growth in the creative industry.

“Please be rest assured of FTAN’s commitment to collaborate with visionary leaders like you to ensure the continuous success and growth that showcases the best of Nigeria and Africa to the world. We look forward to experiencing the pulsating rhythms, vibrant art forms and enriching cultural narratives that the IPADA Carnival promises to deliver.’’

Observes flay absence of Nigerian government, Tourism Minister, NTDA DG

While the rich memories and echoes of IPADA Initiative/Carnival 2024, which has been rated as very successful, will linger for long, what also will linger in the memories of many, which is a sad commentary, is the obvious absence of the Nigerian government from the 10- day event.

It should be noted that prior to the event, which had the backing of the former Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John and the defunct Ministry of Tourism, the Presidency has endorsed and given official stamp to the event, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, formally writing not only to approve the event and commend Akinboboye for the concept, but also announced himself as the Grand Patron, Chief Host and Global Ambassador for the event.

He also gave a formal commitment to personally attend the event and lead other African leaders to the event, which he described as promoting Africa because it will promote shared prosperity for the continent. As part of this commitment, the President hosted African envoys to a briefing on the project at the Presidential Villa.

Sadly, the President was absent from the event as he was on official visit to France and South Africa. Also, there was no official representation from the Presidency while the Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who before the event had met twice with Akinboboye on the project, and declared her support and commitment to the event, did not also show up or represented.

She attended to other things, among which was to formally inaugurate a national committee for the hosting of UN Tourism CAF Meeting 2025 by Nigeria. Also absent from the event was the Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Folarin Coker.

Another noticeable absence was that of the Lagos State government, the host state of La Campagne, which had earlier endorsed and supported the project. Other state governments that supported and endorsed the project but never showed up includ Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo states.

The conspicuous absence of Nigerian government from the event, according to many of the participants, is a clear indication of the lack of attention that the Nigerian government pays to tourism and the creative industry. This lack of attention, they said stems from the government lack of understanding of the interplay and dynamic nature of tourism.

It is this factor, they further noted, that informed what they described as the uninformed decision by Tinubu to recently scrap the Ministry of Tourism and merge it with that of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, making it the largest ministry in this present administration.

If the absence of Tinubu and the Presidency may be excused, observers said not so for that of the Minister of Tourism, Musawa and NTDA DG, Coker, who are both directly charged with the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism.

They noted that their absence is a demonstration of lack of commitment to the jobs that have been entrusted to them. Tourism is said to be private sector driven with the public sector providing the enabling environment for it to thrive. Therefore, the least anyone expected from both Musawa and Coker was to show support for this private sector initiative by showing up at the event.

Part of the remit of Musawa and Coker is marketing Nigerian tourism and developing tourism products. With a private individual now taking on this job, it was expected of them to show appreciation and latch on it to showcase Nigeria and the government commitment to the sector rather than stay away from the project which they and the Presidency have earlier endorsed and committed to.

