IPADA Celebrations 2025: Tinubu to Host African Envoys, Others July 30

…as Akinboboye unveils 5-year programme

As part of activities to kick start the hosting of IPADA Celebrations 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to play host to all African envoys in Nigeria, alongside other dignitaries, to brief them on the celebration, which is scheduled to hold between November and December 2025, at the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Also, the occasion would avail the initiator of the project, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne and Motherland Beckons, under whose auspices IPADA Celebrations is being organised yearly, the opportunity to unveil a five-year programme of events spanning across Africa.

Last September, Tinubu hosted the African ambassadors and others at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on the project. Represented by the former Minister of the defunct Tourism Ministry, Mrs Lola Ade-John, the President used the occasion to introduce the debuting project to the envoys, sharing with them the opportunities that the veritable platform afford the various countries to develop their economies and attract investments and tourists.

IPADA Celebrations (Mass exodus of people) debuted last year and featured 10 days of different activities ranging from carnival, musical concert and festival, theatrical performances, culinary and cultural feast to empowerment of youth and women through training and skill acquisitions offered freely.

With support from the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Tinubu is the Global Ambassador, Chief Host and Grand Patron of the annual celebration, which is designed to develop and promote tourism and economic development of not just Nigeria but Africa, as the mega project is Afrocentric in nature, with focus on attracting Africans in the Diaspora and lovers of Africa and the continent, to visit Africa (motherland) and their ancestral home, not only to reconnect with their root, but also to contribute meaningfully to the economic development and growth of its human capital.

To this end, Lagos and Abuja, have been chosen as the gateways to Nigeria and the continent, with different programmes planned all-year round and to climax in November and December, with the grand celebration at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort.

Speaking on IPADA Celebrations, Akinboboye noted, ‘‘the concept is all about bringing people of African descent back to their roots. We have 32 million Diasporas in the Caribbean, 66 million in the United States of America, 120 million in Brazil, about 9.6 million in Europe. We need to entice them back to add value to the entire continent of Africa.

“You know no country can develop without the Diasporas. So, IPADA is basically presenting the entire continent of Africa in a basket. We are creating an African shopping mall. The idea is to enable the Diasporas to visit all the countries on the continent.

“There are 54 African countries. So, we’re not only selling Nigeria, we’re just saying that the Diasporas can come into the continent of Africa through Lagos, through Abuja.

“For those that felt that they have left on slave ships, we’ve created for them cruise ships, so that they can land here in Lekki.

“From Lekki they can go to our airport here in Lagos and then fly to any part of Africa they want to fly to. So, basically, we’re putting the entire continent of Africa in one basket.

Last year’s event attracted over 50 kings and royals from Nigeria and the continent, with massive boost to the economy as different business deals were closed by individual businesses and corporate bodies.

Some of the benefits generated included approximately N251, 940 on hotel accommodation, transport, entertainment and logistics; performance fees in the region of N35 million earned by different creatives; Free AI Training for 300 attendees (Approximately $450 per participant and translated to N200 million investment in the digital empowerment of young Nigerians; with Vanatu Government offering to undertake additional AI training opportunities to a total of 1, 500 Africans via the Ipada Initiative (This will translate to N636, 940, 000).

Building of six cruise ship funded by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank. The ships will transport tourists from the Caribbean to Africa through the Lekki Deep sea port in Lagos. The project cost is put at N6, 907, 860, 000, 000 (N1.15 trillion per cruise ship); Construction of Ubuntu Tower in Lekki Free Trade Zone by the Africa Diaspora Central Bank – The Ubuntu Tower is designed to be the world’s tallest building (Valued at N4, 562, 100, 000, 000) and is expected to provide employment for at least 50, 000 Nigerians during the construction stages; Establishment of a Carnival Costume Factory in Lagos (Provide direct employment to at least 100 Nigerians) and envisaged to generate earnings of at least N60 million per annual.

Tribal Tapestry/Motherland Beckons Partnership – an initiative designed to integrate 1,000 African-Americans annually with their ancestral communities in Africa. The Tribal Tapestry Package will cost N7, 675, 000 or $5,200 per person, with 1, 000 people targeted per annum. This will generate revenue of N7.675 billion yearly.

Construction of five African themed resorts in Taraba State through a Public-Private Partnership; Rwanda/Vanuatu Partnership on Geothermal Energy Exploration, AI Training for 5, 000 Rwandans, and Collaborative Tourism Development (Valued at $700,000,000); Partnership between Vanuatu and La Campagne Tropicana for the construction and operation of an African themed resort in Vanuatu at an investment cost of $50,000,000.