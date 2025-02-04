IPAC Seeks Collaboration With Benue NUJ

Share

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for a strategic partnership with the Benue State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to create a platform where political parties, especially those in opposition can ventilate their views towards the development of the state.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Comrade Ibrahim Itodo, stated this when he led a high-powered delegation on a courtesy call on NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber in Makurdi.

Comrade Itodo urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to foster reconciliation by forgiving political opponents, promoting inclusivity and considering IPAC in the state’s governance processes.

The IPAC leader who is also the state chairman of the Labour Party (LP), highlighted the Council’s critical role, stating: “There’s no better time for us to collaborate for the greater good of Benue State and Nigeria.

“IPAC is not just another political association, it comprises all registered political parties, regardless of affiliation. Recognized by INEC and the Federal Government, IPAC speaks on behalf of all political parties in Nigeria, making it an indispensable part of our democratic process.”

He described IPAC as an advisory body meant to provide unbiased guidance to governments in power: “As an advisory council, our duty is to offer constructive criticism, pointing out areas that need improvement without political bias.

That’s why we’re here today, to foster a relationship with NUJ, as the press is the fourth estate of the realm, essential in amplifying the voices of opposition and holding the government accountable.”

Itodo appealed to the NUJ to continue providing platforms for political discourse, allowing parties outside the ruling government to contribute to state-building efforts.

While commending Governor Alia’s administration for its strides in governance, Comrade Itodo urged the governor to be more inclusive.

“We appreciate Governor Alia’s efforts, especially in ensuring prompt payment of salaries and retirement benefits, a significant improvement from past administrations. The infrastructural projects, like the underpass constructions, are commendable, showcasing Benue’s growth.

“Despite these achievements, there’s a need for the governor to recognize IPAC and political parties as critical stakeholders. We are collaborators in development, not adversaries. Inclusivity in governance will promote transparency, peace, and progress in Benue State.”

Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Ugber, assured IPAC of the union’s commitment to fostering political inclusivity and accountability.

Ugber commended IPAC for maintaining peace during the 2024 local government elections, which were relatively free of the acrimony that characterized previous elections.

“Your role in ensuring political stability in Benue is vital. As journalists, our responsibility is to set the agenda for good governance and ensure leaders are accountable to the people. IPAC and NUJ share common goals, promoting unity, development, and peace,” Ugber stated.

He called on local government chairmen to showcase their achievements, especially now that they enjoy financial autonomy.

“Local government leaders must be accountable. After 100 days in office, they should present their scorecards, showing how they’ve utilized public funds to impact lives positively.”

Ugber appealed for an end to post-election litigations, urging political parties to unite for the common good of the state.

“After elections, governance should take precedence over party affiliations. Prolonged court cases drain resources that could be used for development. We appeal to IPAC to encourage political parties to prioritize the state’s progress over personal or party interests.”

