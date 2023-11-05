IPAC Passes Votes Of Confidence On Kano Govt

…Sent Compiles Report To Tinubu

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has after a self-assessment visit to Kano State government on the democratic dividends as provided by the Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration said their compiled reports would be tabled before President Tinubu and the National Assembly.

The group said, “We are presenting this pair review to the President, the National Assembly, and the INEC for the final assent and acceptance”

In the same vein, the group said they will also send their reports to INEC as such they deemed it fit to pass a vote of confidence on the Administration of the NNPP in Kano because the Modi Party system is working in Nigeria.

Speaking after the assessment of some Projects executed by the Government, the National Chairman of the Council, Ralph Nwosu, Said the Modi Party system is the way to go and already it shows that Nigeria’s democracy is resilient.

He reminded me that the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC only wants to be sure that the quality of Democratic Governance is upgraded, a reason why they embarked on state visitation.

He said among the things they want to observe in every State is also to see continuity in a place where a new Government takes over so that the meaning of Governance will be fully entrenched.

The Chairman, notes that “we are working in tandem with the virtues of Democratic principles to see that the quality of Governance been adequately taken care of, and we cannot have that without going down to see for ourselves”.

The entourage of the IPAC members about 30 of them, said they come from different States of the Federation to see what is going on in each of the States they are visiting.

“We discovered that what Kano State Government is doing is in complete alliances with the principles of the IPAC, and we understand in our discussion with some of the government officials that they carried out their jobs without necessarily borrowing”.

They said Kano is very fortunate with the government that was able to achieve so much in just five months of the administration, “the ten point agenda the sky is the limits and more support will come their ways from the people’s”.

They said during their visit they were able to visit eleven projects and they spoke to some Community People about whether the projects commiserate with their needs or not.