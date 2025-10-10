IPAC Hails New INEC Chairman, Calls For Enhance Electoral Integrity

The Lagos State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Prof. Joash Amupitan on his appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is as the council urged the new INEC Chairman to use the opportunity of his appointment and time to enhance the integrity of elections and build confidence in the electoral system.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, IPAC Secretary and Lagos State Chairperson of the Action People’s Party, Mrs Abiola Adeyemi, advised the new INEC boss to leverage innovations, like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and others, to eliminate all manipulative tendencies in elections.

She said that the electoral reforms that would make Nigerians aspire, contest and vote without intimidation were needed to bring back public confidence.

READ ALSO

Adeyemi urged the new INEC helmsman to find a way of addressing the nagging problem of vote buying and selling during elections.

According to her, Nigerians are disenchanted with the electoral process, hence the recurrent voter apathy during elections.

Adeyemi said: “We expect the newly appointed INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan champion and strengthen electoral reforms. Let the process be transparent and let election results reflect the will of the people.

“The biggest task before him is the restoration of public confidence in the electoral process, because this is long gone.

“We expect Amupitan to implement radical transparency and ensure legal backing for the electronic transmission of election results from the polling units without glitches, to enhance election credibility.

“He (Amupitan) should ensure that INEC is shielded from partisan pressure and political interference. This is vital to restore confidence.

“Nigerians expect Prof. Amupitan to deliver credible, transparent, and fair elections, birthing an era of accountability and fairness in Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” Adeyemi said.