IPAC Elects New Executive In Lagos

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State Chapter has elected a new executive committee led by Mrs Temilola Akinade of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), to run its affairs for the next two years.

Akinade emerged as the new Lagos Chairman of IPAC in a keenly contested election on Tuesday, February 26 at the INEC Media Centre, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

She defeated the incumbent Chairman, Mr Olusegun Jaiyeola Mobolaji of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

With her feat, Akinade becomes the first woman to be elected to the exalted position of IPAC State Chairman in the country and in the annals of the political advisory body.

Other elected officers for the body include Dr Muhyideen Jokomba of APC (Deputy Chairman); Mrs Abiola Adeyemi of APP (Secretary); Mr ThankGod Ibeh of APGA ( Deputy Secretary); and Mrs Bunmi Adeyemo Bunmi of APM (Financial Secretary).

Others are Alhaji Mustapha Moshood of PRP (Treasurer); Mr Mode Adenipebi of ZLP (Organising Secretary); Mr George Ashiru of ADC (Public Relations Officer); and Mrs FADILAT Adedoyin of ADP as the Legal Adviser.

In her acceptance speech, Akinade extended hands of fellowship to all contestants in the election, imploring them to work as a team towards accomplishing the objectives for which IPAC was established.

Akinade added, “I want to appreciate all my colleagues, irrespective of our political leanings, for ensuring a rancour-free election and your support.

“The election has come and gone. It is time for us all to work together and demonstrate to our people, across the country, particularly in Lagos State, how true democracy functions.

“We must collectively discharge our duties as an efficient advisory body to all political stakeholders to ensure a developed Nigeria in the best interest of all our people.

“We cannot afford to leave the fate of Nigeria and this state to the governments at the different levels.

“We have to play our advisory roles as IPAC members without fear or favour. The overall interest of our country and our state should be paramount to us, as the representatives of our parties and the people.”

The new IPAC chairman commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for encouraging the participation of women in politics and governance.

He applauded the governor for his efforts in facilitating infrastructural development towards making Lagos a true centre of excellence.

She, however, advised the government to consolidate its efforts and alleviate the myriad of sociopolitical and economic problems confronting the people in the state.

Akinade said that particular attention must be given to policies capable of alleviating the plights of the poor and other human-friendly programmes.

She noted that her team would not cease appraising government policies within the ambit of law and democracy.

Akinade further promised that efforts would be geared by her team towards repositioning IPAC in the state so that it could perform its statutory functions effectively and in the best interest of the state and the people.

The Lagos State IPAC election was conducted by the body’s National Officers led by Mr Martins Egbeola, National Organising Secretary and monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.