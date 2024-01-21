IPAC, CUPP, Non-indigenes Congratulate Oborevwori on S’ Court Victory

The Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Coali- tion of United Political Parties (CUPP) and leaders of non-indigenes in Delta State have congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday. The group said the victory was a confirmation of the votes earlier cast for the Governor by the majority of Deltans.

At a press conference in Asaba, presided by Hon. Emeka Bidokwu Chairman Delta IPAC; Emeka Ebilekwe, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Non-indigenes and Chief Efe Tobor Josiah, CUPP Chairman and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Inter-Party Relations, they called on Governor Oborevwori to see his victory as a confirmation of the mandate earlier given to him by Deltans.

“The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Delta State Chapter in Collaboration with CUPP and Leaders of non-indigenes in Delta State wish to use this medium to congratulate our amiable Governor, the Governor of Delta State, RT. HON. (ELDER) SHERIFF F. O. OBOR- EVWORI on his victory to- day at the Apex court.