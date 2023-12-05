IPAC Backs Tinubu On Ondo Crisis, Warns Against Violence

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the resolution of the crisis rocking Ondo State on the botched impeachment move against the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The IPAC and other deregistered political parties under the auspices of leaders and chairmen of political parties also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and warned those spreading unfounded allegations against the government to desist.

In a communique signed by Funso Oloro, (APM), Jenyo Atanunoko, Oyebamiji Lawrence (ZLP), Fred Akinuli (AA), Peter Oladunokun (NNPP) Rasheed Olaide (ADC) and Oladele Oluwasesan (PRP) asked contending gladiators in crisis rocking the state to sheath swords and allow peace to reign

The Chairman of PRP, Oluwasesan Oladele who read the communique on behalf of the leaders of the political parties forum blamed the political crisis on the loss of trust and power tussle between our Governor and his Deputy.

Oladele advised the Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly, to tread the path of honour and integrity by religiously adhering to the counsel and terms of the peace brokered by President, Tinubu, for the enhancement of enduring peace and tranquility in the state.

His words “The status quo ante must remain untampered with. We have observed that peace and harmony are gradually returning to Ondo state after Mr President’s intervention and governance is once again finding full expression in the state.

“The suspended state executive meeting has resumed to the admiration of Ondo state indigenes.

Economic growth is steadily picking up in Ondo state and the state capital, Akure is beginning to wear a new look. Thanks to all concerned.”

The leaders of the political parties

appreciated the governor for the calmness and equanimity of mind with which he accepted the resolutions of President Tinubu.

Since the intervention of Tinubu, the political leaders said the state Executive Council Meeting, presided over by the Deputy Chairman of the Council has been held while there was approval and payment of all state staff salaries and benefits to workers in the State.

However, they said were aware that some dissident elements and hired agents of destabilisation have been engaging the media under the guise of several names and titles with the sole objective of truncating the present peaceful atmosphere in Ondo state.

Oladele said ‘We want to assure all and sundry that Ondo state people will not fold their arms and allow these inordinately ambitious agents of darkness to drag us backwards anymore, we have accepted the peace accord in good faith and there is no going back, the status quo ante must remain. No amount of mischievous media propaganda can derail our peaceful atmosphere.”

The leaders appealed to the Executive and Legislative Arms of government to maintain harmony, cordiality, and sound interpersonal relationships to preserve the newfound Peace currently enjoyed in the state.