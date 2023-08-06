Iorfa Heads C’ttee To Revamp Moribund BCC Lions Gboko

The Benue State Football Association (BAFA) has constituted a team headed by the Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club, Mr Dominic Iorfa to revamp the moribund BCC Lions FC of Gboko.

The State Chairman of BAFA, Barr. Paul Edeh announced this during the 2023 general congress of the association in Makurdi at the weekend.

The BAFA Chairman said the plan to revamp the club was part of his efforts to deliver on his mandate of repositioning football in the state to complement the role of Lobi Stars as well as reduce the pressure on the only elite club in the state.

Barr. Edeh called for total support and commitment among football stakeholders in the state that will create a harmonious atmosphere for him to implement policies and programmes that would revive grassroots football and return to the glory days of football in the state.

He said it has become pertinent to reduce pressure on Lobi Stars which is the only club in the state, stressing that “the only way to do that is to revamp the moribund club for the benefit of talented youths and coaches in the state”.

According to him, BCC Lions is made up of legends and football administrators who are versatile in football knowledge that would contribute positively towards achieving the stated goal.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, Mr Iorfa thanked the association for finding them worthy among many to carry out the task, stressing that football has gone scientific and they would key into the Barr. Edeh-led administration to help him succeed in his tenure.

The NPFL Board member maintained that his team will work together to deliver on the mandate that would see BCC Lion Football bounce back for the good of the talented youths to develop their talents as well as coaches for national development.

The committee members were immediately sworn in by the Director of Sports, Dr. Philip Nongo with a charge to work in line with the terms of reference to deliver on the trust vested in them.

Members of the committee are Mr Domnic Iorfa as Chairman and Abdul Sule as Vice Chairman. Others are Felix Pilakyaa, Charles Iortyom, Emma Abah, Barr Moses Ukpo, and Moses Kpakor as members, while Iorngurum Malu is to serve as Secretary.