IOM Urges Long-Term Solutions As Nigeria’s IDP Population Surpasses 3.7m

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has called for long-term solutions to Nigeria’s growing internally displaced persons (IDPs) crisis.

It said more than 3.7 million Nigerians have been forced from their homes due to conflict, climate changes and other environmental challenges.

The organisation noted that the displacement figure represents more than statistics, stressing that those affected are families striving to rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.

Chief of Mission of IOM in Nigeria, Dimanche Sharon, made the call in Benin during the Edo State Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Summit themed “Strengthening Systems, Transforming Lives.”

Sharon said Edo State plays a key role in Nigeria’s migration landscape, adding that collaboration with the state government is critical to the organisation’s migration management strategy.

She explained that IOM is working closely with the Nigerian government to address the growing displacement crisis while also advancing development-driven initiatives aimed at reducing vulnerability.