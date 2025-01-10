IOM, ECHO Pledge Support To Tackle Benue Humanitarian Challenges

Share

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (ECHO) have pledged to work with the Benue State government to tackle the growing humanitarian impasse in the state.

The Chief of Mission, IOM, Mrs. Paola Pace disclosed the preparedness of the agency when she and others visited Governor Hyacinth Alia at the government house in Makurdi.

Mrs Pace assured the people of the state that they would continue to partner and work with the present administration in the state and other development partners to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the crisis and assist them in finding peace.

“We have come to bring more partners to work for Benue people”, Paula stated, commending the state government for demonstrating the will to find solutions and ways for the people to live in peace.

The Head of ECHO, Mr. Alexander Castellano, in a remark, stated that with proper collaboration, the emergencies, conflicts and disaster situations would be tackled.

Castellano, who described Nigerians as strong and hard-working people, said the ECHO acknowledged the difficulties the people go through when disaster strikes.

“There is dignity in helping each other. We thought we should bring this support to the people to work for humanity,” he said.

Speaking, Governor Alia said his administration is committed to fostering harmonious coexistence between host communities and IDPs.

The governor explained that in a bid to bolster safety for both IDPs and host communities, over 5,000 Civil Protection Guards of the state security outfit in collaboration with the Nigerian security agencies have been deployed to provide a critical layer of security against potential threats.

He said plans were in the pipeline to improve access to markets for agricultural produce, ensuring that farmers receive fair value for their labour through developing infrastructure and facilitating connections between farmers and buyers.

“We are promoting sustainable and climate-resilient farming techniques to mitigate the impacts of environmental challenges.

“By adopting these practices, farmers can achieve better yields and contribute to the state’s overall food production.

“Recognizing education as a fundamental right, we have ensured that displaced children and youth have access to ongoing learning programs within the camps.

“We acknowledge the need for further improvement and are dedicated to expanding these efforts. We must acknowledge partners like UNICEF, WHO, USAID, PLAN International and Save the children International in this regards,” Alia stated.

Governor Alia noted that the enormity of the humanitarian crisis in the state requires a coordinated effort from international partners.

He said his administration had enrolled over 6273 IDPs into the Benue Health Insurance Scheme while 70 hectares of land was earmarked for the construction of shelter for 5608 households with IOM assistance.

“We are providing displaced persons and communities with farm Inputs and training to ensure food security, economic independence and stability.

“I therefore, call on IOM and other international partners for continuous support in the provision of water and sanitation, camp management and coordination in health care services by expanding access to health care for Gender-Based Violent victims and mental support as well as agricultural support.

“Educational opportunities for displaced persons and protection mechanisms for children is also needed”.

