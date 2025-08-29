IOM Calls For Youth Inclusion In Migration Policy

Deputy Head of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria, Ms. Paola Pace, has called for critical engagement of young people in the formulation and implementation of migration-related policies and programmes.

Pace made the call on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Youth Advisory Board on Migration, a youth-led platform designed to amplify young voices in migration governance and policy development. She explained that the Board aimed to enhance youth participation in shaping migration policies, promote communitylevel advocacy, and contribute meaningfully to both national and global migration discourse.

“The establishment of this board aligns with IOM’s Youth Strategy 2027 and our broader mission to empower young people as essential partners in developing sustainable migration solutions,” she said. Pace noted that more than 300 applications were received, from which 22 youths were selected, 12 based in Abuja and 10 in Lagos, representing various states across Nigeria.

“We want to focus on the positive aspects of migration, a phenomenon that has always existed and will continue to exist. “At the same time, we must also address the negative impacts when migration is irregular, unsafe, or forced,” she added. Highlighting Nigeria’s youthful population, she said: “More than 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 30.

“We cannot design policies for youth without involving them directly. You are the voice of your generation, and without you, we wouldn’t be having this important conversation about migration.” Pace said the Youth Advisory Board would promote youth inclusion in migration-related policies and programmes, strengthen youth voices in migration dialogue, and help prevent irregular migration, smuggling, and trafficking.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, expressed concern over the increasing trend of irregular migration among Nigerian youths, which he said often led to trafficking, detention, and even death.