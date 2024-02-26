IOCs: ‘Divestment painful, opportunity for indigenous companies

A former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has said that the divestment of some international oil companies (IOCs) from Nigerian oil and gas sector is painful. He stated that it would reduce foreign investment into the country, adding that Nigeria currently needed a lot of foreign direct investment. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Femi-Dagunro, who is also the Founder/President, Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the more IOC’s leave the country, the weaker the nation’s currency would be. According to him, this will have a negative effect on the nation’s economy and could also result in galloping inflation. He, however, said that it was an opportunity for Nigerian players to widen their investments, capacity and competences.

Femi-Dagunro said: “The divestment of some IOC’s is seriously having a negative effect. This is the time that we need investment in Nigeria that will also draw in foreign currency into this country and be able to strengthen our naira. “The more the IOCs leave this country, the weaker our currency will be. That is the problem. That is a bad effect on our economy. It will also bring about galloping inflation. “It is an opportunity for us to cushion this gap by encouraging the indigenous exploration companies to take their share and do more than what Shell can do for. Even most of the personnel are here.” Some IOC’s, especially Shell and TotalEnergies, had announced plans to divest some of their assets from the country. Shell in January, 2024 had disclosed that it will sell the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to Renaissance, which is a consortium of five companies consisting of four exploration and production companies based in Nigeria and an international energy group. Renaissance is owned by ND Western Limited, Aradel Energy Limited, the Petrolin Group, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited and the Waltersmith Group. Shell added that it would sell SPDC for a consideration of $1.3 billion, while the buyers will make an additional payment of up to $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion.

Chief Executive Officer of Shell, Wael Sawan, while justifying the plan of the company, said its proposed sale of SPDC)for up to $2.4 billion to Renaissance was an important step for Shell. Also, TotalEnergies in February announced plans to sell its minority stake in a significant Nigerian onshore oil joint venture, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC). This follows Shell’s exit from Nigeria’s onshore oil sector. The CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, who disclosed this during a presentation of the company’s financial results also said the company, which holds 10 per cent interest in SPDC, is looking to restructure its portfolio since producing oil in the Niger Delta has become difficult.