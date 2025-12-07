A record seven-time Olympian and former African Table Tennis Queen, Funke Oshonaike has showered praises on Basketball legend, Olumide Oyedeji and all those who supported her bid for the International Olympics position.

Only during the week, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, appointed Oshonaike and four other new members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission (AC).

The five Olympians are: Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha (IRI, badminton), Husein Alireza (KSA, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (CIV, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (NGR, table tennis) and Mariana Pajón (COL, cycling). In a swift reaction, Oshonaike said:

“ To Olumide Oyedeji, my Nigeria Olympics Athletes President, thank you for starting this journey with me early last year, when you boldly put my name forward to contest in the IOC Athletes’ Commission election in Paris.

Thank you for walking every step of that path with me. You held my hand, you lifted my spirit, you fought for me, and you stood by me from the very beginning.