Inzaghi Rues Lack Of Inter Attacking Alternatives

Due to injuries, Simone Inzaghi acknowledges that certain Inter players are having to play more than he would like to and said he wants more “concentration” against Torino.

Last season, Inzaghi won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and advanced to the Champions League Final by using squad rotation as a strategy.

But Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are working extra since Marko Arnautovic and Juan Cuadrado are out with injuries, and Alexis Sanchez hasn’t fully recovered.

“This is the problem that many teams have at the moment. The dream of every coach is to have all his players available,” the coach told DAZN.

“Today we are missing Arnautovic and Cuadrado, who are important players we needed for squad rotation.”

This season, Inter has not let up a goal when playing away in Serie A; nevertheless, they did lose at home to Sassuolo and drew 2-2 with Bologna.

The latter was more hurtful because the Nerazzurri had been winning 2-0 and it came just before the break for international service.

“We must always maintain concentration, and train with intensity. The game was reopened by the penalty, we should’ve been more careful and are working on that aspect,” assured Inzaghi.