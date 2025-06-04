Inzaghi Leaves Inter Milan ‘By Mutual Agreement

Share

Inter Milan and manager Simone Inzaghi have parted company “by mutual agreement” three days after their Champions League final thrashing by Paris St-Germain.

The 49-year-old, who was appointed by the Serie A club in 2021, has been heavily linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything,” said Inzaghi, who won six trophies with Inter.

“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together.

“I will never forget you.” The announcement of his departure followed a meeting between Inzaghi and Inter officials. “The club and Simone Inzaghi are parting ways,” said an Inter Milan statement.

“This is the decision taken by mutual agreement.” Inter president Giuseppe Marotta added: “I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in the discussion that led to the common decision to separate our paths.

