Involve Students, Stakeholders In Implementation Of N5bn Intervention Fund, NANS Tells Abiodun

Students in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun, to involve the student community and other relevant stakeholders in the implementation of the N5 billion intervention fund.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) made the call in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

Abiodun had last week announced a N5 billion intervention fund across all sectors of the economy to fight the current hardship being experienced by the residents of the State.

Abiodun said the “series of phased out initiatives aimed at reducing and cushioning the economic burdens of the people included: education support grants for indigent students, health insurance scheme, payment of backlog salary deductions of workers and distribution of food palliatives.

The governor disclosed that his government would be providing a one-time intervention of N10,000 education support grant for at least 100,000 indigent pupils in public primary and secondary schools in the State.

He added that, all 27,600 indigent students in tertiary institutions nationwide would also receive an education grant of N50,000 each.

The students in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of NANS, Adeyanju Francis and National President of NAOSS, Andor John argued that for the implementation of education grants to be successful, the student community must be carried along, especially in the selection process of indigent students.

The student bodies insisted that, for accountability and thorough implementation of the initiatives, the government must involved them and other relevant stakeholders.

The students described the interventions as a crucial and compassionate response to the difficulties faced by individuals and families across the State.

The associations further noted that the essence of carrying the students along in the implementation of the intervention cannot be over-emphasised, insisting that only the student leaders can appropriately identify the students by their institutions.

“NANS and NAOSS encourage ongoing collaboration between the government and various stakeholders to ensure the effective and equitable distribution of resources from the intervention fund. By working together, we can build a more resilient and supportive community that thrives even in challenging economic times.

“In the face of prevailing economic hardships, the government’s commitment to implementing measures that directly impact the well-being of the populace is commendable.

“We acknowledge the government’s dedication to mitigating economic hardship, and we believe that such initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering social stability and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

“This intervention fund reflects a commitment to the welfare of the people, and we commend the government’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of the society it serves”, the students said.