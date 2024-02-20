Involuntary Manslaughter: Lagos court remands driver in prison

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of a driver, Ketu Asikpata, in prison, over alleged involuntary manslaughter which led to the death of nine persons. The judge made the order following the arraignment of the driver by the Lagos State Government on a nine-count charge of involuntary manslaughter. The defendant however denied the alleged offence upon his arraignment.

Afterwards, the prosecutor, Ola Azeez, sought for a trial date and asked that the defendant should be remanded in prison. Addressing Justice Ogala, Azeez revealed that Asikpata committed the offence on January 29, 2023, on the Ojuelegba Bridge, inward Fadeyi, Lagos. The prosecutor who revealed that the defendant, on the said date, drove a Mack Truck with Reg. No. KJA 380 XD, carrying a container, added that the truck driver drove the truck with gross negligence and reckless disregard for other road users, leading to the container falling on a Suzuki mini bus with Reg. No. KTU 921 YD. Azeez further disclosed that the unfortunate incident caused the death of nine people, namely; Felix Ifeanyi, Blessing Okwuma, Basirat King, Emeka Okoli, Ifeyinwa Okoli, Chidiebube Okoli, Ifechukwu Okoli, Abdulrahman Wahab and Kamorudeen Garara, adding that the offence contravenes Section 224 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C.17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. While adjourning the matter to February 12, 2024 for trial, Justice Ogala ordered the remand of the defendant in prison.