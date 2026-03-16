Invitational Tourney: S’Africa Appearance Evidence Of Our Progress – Akpata

The President of the Nigeria Cricket Federatio, Uyi Akpata, has described the participation of South Africa in the forthcoming Nigeria Women’s Invitational WT20i as clear evidence of the steady progress being made by Nigerian cricket on the international stage.

Akpata also announced that Providence Bank has emerged as one of the sponsors of the tournament scheduled to hold in Lagos later this month.

The fifth edition of the competition will run from March 18 to March 29 at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, with matches starting on March 20.

Teams expected to participate include hosts Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, who will field their Under-19 women’s team.

Speaking ahead of the event, Akpata said attracting a cricket powerhouse like South Africa to the invitational tournament shows the growing reputation of the competition and the strides being made in Nigeria’s highperformance programme.

“South Africa is a Test-playing nation and they have chosen to come with their Under-19 team, which is still a very strong side. Their U-19 women’s team recently finished second globally, losing only to India, which shows the level of quality they possess,” he said.

According to him, the Nigerian side is not intimidated by the presence of the South Africans as several players in the national team are also within the Under-19 age bracket.

“For us, that is not a problem because eight of our girls are also Under-19 players. Zimbabwe will also be part of the tournament, while Rwanda has traditionally been one of our partners in cricket development,” Akpata added.