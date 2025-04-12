Invisible Kay Promises To Take Gospel Music Higher

Share

Kamaru Gbenga Bakare aka Invisible Kay, a Nigerian gospel artiste with passion for spreading the word of God through music, has promised to continue to do what he knows how to do best and take it to the next level.

The name “Invisible Kay” symbolizes the artiste’s devotion to the King of Kings – Almighty Yahweh.

Bakare revealed that he went into the music industry to make a difference.

Invisible Kay, who started his musical journey at the tender age of 4 through singing in his church choir, said in an interview that this early start laid the foundation for his future in music.

“My genre is a unique blend of gospel music with a fusion of Afrobeat elements and flair. It is generally influenced by the total Word of God and everyday events.

“I draw inspiration from my Lord and Saviour – Jesus Christ, and other musical legends the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Bob Marley and super legend, King Sunny Ade,” he said, adding that he has continued to evolve into greater dimensions of different musical expressions.

Invisible Kay recently released his debut EP – “Only You” – an 11 tracks compilation of great music in 2020 (which remains a milestone in his musical career).

Although Invisible Kay hasn’t collaborated with other notable artists yet, he remains focused on creating and following his own God ordained path.

Speaking further, Invisible Kay said that his songwriting often stems from the Word of God with the power of Holy Spirit, events, dreams, visions, and even nature.

He added that his lyrics are inspired by anything that evokes any form of sound, from birds to waves and other genres.

“Aside from music, I enjoy cycling, walking, and playing table tennis. The ultimate goal is to spread the good news of God’s salvation through my music.

“I also plan to nurture new artists and continually work on new projects, and strive to create something fresh and inspiring,” he said.

What sets Invisible Kay apart is his self-motivation, nonconformist approach, and ability to think outside the box.

Apart from music, he excels in table tennis and music composition.

Surprisingly, fans might not know that the gospel artist is a nonconformist, always staying true to himself.

