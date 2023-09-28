Investors Trade N2.15BN Shares Of UBA, Access, Zenith Bank

Shares worth N2.153.881bn from three Tier-1 banks ex- changed hands at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday. This figure is almost half of the total value of shares of quoted companies listed on the NGX.

Access Holdings Plc led the value chart of most traded stocks, exchanging 49.971 million shares valued at N784.91 million. United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with an account of 48.531million shares worth N787.373 million, while Zenith Bank traded 21.575 million shares valued at N681.594 million.

In all, investors bought 363.98 million shares valued at N4.529 billion exchanged in 7,018 deals. A breakdown of the price movement shows that Co- noil topped the losers’ chart with 99.9 per cent to close at N80.20 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa trailed with a loss of 9.95 per cent to close at N1.72 kobo per share, while Oando lost 9.81 per cent to close at N9.65 kobo per share. Berger dipped by 8.63 per cent to close at N11.65 kobo per share, while LASACO was down by 8.42 per cent to close at N1.85 kobo per share.

On the gainers chart, Cornerstone and Chi Plc led the gainers’ table, increasing by 10 per cent each to close at N1.65 kobo per and N1.10 per share, respectively. Updcreit followed with a gain of 9.86 percent to close at N3.90 kobo per share. Betaglas rise by 9.86 per cent close at N51.30 kobo per share, while Courtville add- ed by 9.09 per cent to close at N0.60 kobo per share.