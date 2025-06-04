Investors Toast To Bullish May As 5.62% Rallies Add N3.97trn

Share

In a display of resilience and investor confidence, the Nigerian equities market posted a remarkable performance in May 2025, generating a capital gain of N3.97 trillion for investors, as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) surged by 5.62 per cent.

At the close of trading on May 30, the ASI settled at 111,742.01 points, up from 105,800.85 points recorded at the beginning of the month.

Market capitalization mirrored this bullish trajectory, rising from N66.50 trillion to N70.46 trillion, underscoring the strength of local investor sentiment amid unrelenting macroeconomic challenges.

This upward trend, achieved against the backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, and lingering political uncertainties, signals a renewed wave of optimism across the capital market.

Market analysts attribute the rally to a confluence of factors—including regulatory reforms, capitalraising initiatives by banks, and a shift in investment appetite driven by declining returns in money markets.

One of the principal drivers of May’s rally was the aggressive fundraising spree by deposit money banks, responding to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on new minimum capital thresholds.

The apex bank now mandates that international banks raise their capital base to N500 billion, while national banks must meet a N200 billion benchmark.

This regulatory pivot triggered a flurry of public offers, rights issues, and private placements, many of which were channeled through the NGX platform.

“These activities injected significant liquidity into the market,” said Mr. David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited, in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

“Coupled with dividend declarations and earings reports, particularly in the banking sector, investor demand remained elevated throughout the month.”

Adonri further noted that market sentiment was buoyed by long-term optimism, despite short-term political noise. “Investors are looking past current uncertainties and anchoring their expectations on anticipated policy dividends,” he said.

Echoing this view, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, Managing Director of Arthur Steven Asset Management Limited, highlighted a fundamental demographic transformation in the equities market, pointing to the ascendancy of local investors.

