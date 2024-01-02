Investors to take positions ahead of FY’23 earning season

Investors in the Nigerian stock market in the last week of 2023 traded a total turnover of 1.186 billion shares worth N31.425 billion in 23,969 deals in contrast to a total of 2.474 billion shares valued at N53.787 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 35,848 deals. The overall market was driven by gains in MTNN (+0.57%), ZENITHBANK (+1.18%), and GTCO (+1.12%) outweighing losses in AIRTELAFRI (-0.03%), BUAFOODS (-2.77%), and DANGSUGAR (-0.70%) as investors begin to take positions ahead of FY’23 earning season. Having gained in two out of three trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 1.01 per cent higher w/w, its tenth consecutive weekly gain.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 722.186 million shares valued at N9.489 billion traded in 10,892 deals; thus contributing 60.89 per cent and 30.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 97.336 million shares worth N988.128 million in 2,114 deals. The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 74.364 million shares worth N440.206 million in 1,595 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc measured by volume accounted for 244.764 million shares worth N3.500 billion in 3,630 deals, contributing 20.64 per cent and 11.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.01 per cent to close the week at 74,773.77 and N40.918 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Lotus II which depreciated by 1.46 per cent, and 0.08 per cent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat. Sixty-five equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 55 equities in the previous week. Twenty-four equities depreciated in price lower than 35 in the previous week, while 66 equities remained unchanged, higher than 65 recorded in the previous week.