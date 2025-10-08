Investors Sustain Confidence, Driving N109bn Market Gain

The Nigerian equities market yesterday sustained its bullish momentum, adding N109 billion to investors’ wealth as renewed buying interest continued to drive market performance. The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 172.48 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 144,995.26 points, while market capitalisation increased to N92.03 trillion.

The upturn was driven by gains in medium and largecap stocks, notably MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Dangote Cement, Cadbury Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, and Berger Paints Nigeria. Market analysts at Imperial Asset Managers Limited noted that trading activities are expected to remain mixed in the short term, driven by bargain-hunting ahead of Q3 2025 earnings releases, though they cautioned that “profit-taking tendencies loom high following seven consecutive days of gains.”

Investor sentiment remained positive, with market breadth closing on a strong note 39 gainers against 34 decliners. Top gainers included Cornerstone Insurance, which appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N6.65 per share, followed by Consolidated Hallmark Holdings with a 9.52 per cent gain to N4.37.

Chams Holding Company advanced 9.22 per cent to N4.62, while VFD Group and International Energy Insurance rose 9.17 per cent and 8.82 per cent respectively. Conversely, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank led the losers’ chart with a 10 per cent decline to N5.94 per share. Austin Laz & Company fell 9.74 per cent to N3.15, and Juli Plc dropped 9.60 per cent to N8.95 per share.

Other major decliners included Livestock Feeds (–7.50 per cent) and Tantalizers (–6.45 per cent). Market activity remained robust though slightly lower, as total volume traded fell by 2.41 per cent to 507.41 million units, valued at N24.29 billion, in 30,681 deals.

Access Holdings led trading with 45.86 million shares worth N1.20 billion, followed by Ellah Lakes with 39.49 million shares valued at N594.31 million, and Chams Holding Company, which traded 30.82 million shares worth N140.17 million.