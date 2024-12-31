Investors Reap N987.18bn In Sustained Yuletide Surge

Share

Resuming from the Christmas break, the Nigerian Exchange experienced a resounding upsurge on Monday, delivering a N987.18 billion returns to investors.

The market capitalisation surged to an impressive N62.90 trillion, while the benchmark All-Share Index advanced 0.99 per cent to close at 103,149.35 points, lifting the month-to-date and Year-to-Date returns to +5.8 per cent and +38.0 per cent, respectively.

Market momentum was primarily driven by strong performances in heavyweight stocks, including MTNN (+7.11%), BUA Foods (+5.09%), GUINNESS (+4.9%), and FBNH (+0.36%), which collectively offset declines in UBA (-0.72%), Oando (-0.52%), and Stanbic IBTC (-4.00%).

BUA Foods posted a remarkable gain of 5.09 per cent or N20.10 to close at N415.00 per share. Similarly, MTNN recorded a 7.11 per cent uptick, adding N13.80 to finish at N207.80 per share, with 3.13 million units valued at N641.17 million traded.

Other notable performers included NEIMETH, Prestige Insurance, and MECURE, each securing the maximum daily gain of +10 per cent. Conversely, PZ (-10%) and NGX Group (-9.17%) led the laggards.

NEIMETH advanced by N0.19 to close at N2.09, with 1.48 million units valued at N3.08 million traded across 57 deals. Prestige Insurance rose by N0.10 to N1.10 per share, with 20.41 million units worth N21.60 million transacted in 94 trades.

SUNU Assurance increased by 9.90 per cent to N9.88, supported by 1.67 million units valued at N15.99 million in 72 trades.

Conversely, PZ fell sharply by 10 per cebt to close at N26.10 per share, with 22.44 million units worth N586.04 million exchanged.

