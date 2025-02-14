Investors Reap N842.01bn Gains As Market Rally Lifts Stocks

Share

The local stock market sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, driven by significant buying interest in Dangote Cement (+10.00%), PZ (+9.96%), VFD Group (+9.85%), ETI (+8.13%), NAHCO (+5.00%), AFRIPRUD (+4.60%), Fidelity Bank (+1.02%), GTCO (+0.79%), FBNH (+0.61%), Access Corp. (+0.18%), and 23 other equities.

As a result, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 1.25 per cent, closing at 109,172.04 points from Wednesday’s 107,822.52 points. Investors reaped a substantial N842.01 billion, pushing market capitalisation to N68.12 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at 6.07 per cent and market capitalisation gained 8.53 per cent YTD.

Market sentiment closed positively with 33 gainers outpacing 25 losers and 61 unchanged stocks. REGALINS, Dangote Cement, and SUNU Assurance topped the gainers’ chart, while Golden GOLDBREW led the losers.

Meanwhile, HONYFLOUR, ETI, and UPDC continued to trade above their 52-week highs at N13.92, N34.60, and N3.44, respectively. Total trading volume declined by 7.59 per cent to 427.08 million shares, valued at N9.20 billion, exchanged in 16,342 deals.

U N I V E R S U R E emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 23.23 million units, while ZENITHBANK led by value at N839.41 million.

UNIVINSURE accounted for 5.44 per cent of total trading volume, closely followed by WEMABANK (5.32%) and STERLINGNG (5.14%). On the value front, ZE – NITHBANK contributed 9.13 per cent, with ARADEL and OANDO trailing closely behind.

HONYFLOUR’s rally persisted, buoyed by a 123.4 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, brand relaunch, and robust total return prospects.

Share

Please follow and like us: