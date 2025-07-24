Investors Reap N322.67b Windfall As Equities Rally On Broad-Based Buying

The Nigerian equities market surged on Thursday, lifted by strong investor appetite across Banking, Insurance, and Oil & Gas sectors.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) climbed 0.48% to close at 133,199.99 points.

This renewed interest in both blue-chip and mid-tier stocks added ₦322.67 billion to market capitalization, which rose to ₦84.26 trillion. The rally reflects a year-to-date return of 29.41%, underscoring the market’s resilience amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Gains were driven by standout performances from key stocks, including Oando Plc (+9.96%), Nigerian Exchange Group (+6.76%), Guinness Nigeria (+9.97%), Presco (+8.23%), FBN Holdings (+9.84%), and Zenith Bank (+2.38%). Oil palm producers like Okomu Oil (+2.15%) and diversified companies such as NASCON (+5.82%) also contributed to the bullish momentum.

The Insurance sector emerged as the day’s top performer, with several stocks hitting regulatory daily gain limits. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and Sovereign Trust Insurance led the pack with 10% gains each, followed by NEM Insurance (+9.00%), Linkage Assurance (+7.64%), and Prestige Assurance (+7.14%). Additional momentum came from Sunu Assurances, Cornerstone Insurance, and Veritas Kapital Assurance, highlighting investor confidence in the sector’s short-term prospects.

Market breadth leaned bullish, with 46 gainers outpacing 33 laggards. Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, and Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the gainers’ chart, each rising by the maximum 10%. R.T. Briscoe and The Initiates Plc (TIP) also recorded significant gains of 9.97% and 9.96% respectively.

On the flip side, John Holt Plc, ABC Transport, and Union Dicon Salt led the losers’ chart, each declining by 10% to close at ₦8.10, ₦4.50, and ₦9.00 respectively. Other notable losers included International Medical Group (-9.89%) and NSL Tech (-9.71%).

Despite the bullish close, trading activity showed mixed signals. While trading volume rose by 20.13% to 818.39 million shares, the number of deals fell 14.76% to 22,955. However, total turnover jumped 33.19% to ₦22.67 billion, reflecting strong interest in premium stocks.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc led trading activity with 83.79 million shares exchanged in 240 deals valued at ₦231.76 million. United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed closely with 78.05 million shares worth ₦1.32 billion traded across 969 deals. Access Corporation, Conoil, and Nigerian Breweries also ranked high in volume and value traded.

At the other end, Airtel Africa recorded the lowest volume of the day, with just 25 shares traded at ₦63,538. Morison Industries and NCR followed with only 100 shares each changing hands in single trades.

With inflationary pressures still high but early signs of easing beginning to emerge analysts forecast a cautiously optimistic near-term outlook, especially as investors position ahead of half-year earnings releases and macroeconomic indicators show signs of stability.