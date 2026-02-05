Investors Raise N100b For Aba Commercial Smart City

An investment consortium, Aba Commercial Smart City, has raised a whopping N100 billion to develop the 150-hectare Smart City along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, Osisioma Aba, Abia State.

The project, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, is to be developed in collaboration with Abia State Government under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Addressing the team of investors at the signing of the memorandum of understanding at the Government House, Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti, represented by his chief of staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, said the government was intentional about laying the foundation for business and investments to boost the economy and well-being of the people.

He reaffirmed the government’s readiness to collaborate with those who share the vision of his administration to develop the State further, stressing that the MOU with the Aba Commercial Smart City and United Market Leaders/Traders was significant and strategic to making the commercial city of Aba an investment hub in line with global best practices and launching the city as an industrial centre for sustainable economic development and job creation.

The Governor described the Commercial Smart City as a project that would transform Aba and Abia greatly, saying that it is a reflection of the fact that, once the right environment has been created, investors would come.

“When we talk about the Aba Commercial Smart City, it is a project that will significantly transform Aba and indeed Abia.

“It is a strategic part of Aba that, when completed, will be a mixed-use, commercially driven smart city that will modernize trade, commerce, manufacturing, and logistics, in line with the vision that Aba becomes, indeed, a commercial hub and an industrial centre to drive sustainable economic development, economic growth, and job creation,” Gov. Otti stated.

He recalled that at his inauguration in May 2023, he declared a state of emergency in critical sectors and was convinced that if certain sectors could become functional, then Abia would be on the right trajectory for development.

“Today, more than two years after, you can see that visionary approach to governance has paid off. Aba recently celebrated over 90 days of uninterrupted power supply. So what we are saying today is a reflection of that vision: once the right atmosphere, the right environment has been created, investors will come. Investors are not emotional,” Gov. Otti stated.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Aba Commercial Smart City, Professor Chinedu Nebo, represented by the President, Aba Commercial Smart City, Ambassador Osita Offor, said the project is a bold step towards positioning Abia as a global gateway to Africa’s commerce and industrial revolution.

He added that the Aba Commercial Smart City is a symbol of prosperity through enterprise designed to restore Aba’s pride as Africa’s commercial heartbeat and connect it seamlessly to global trade corridors.

“With its integrated power systems, high-speed digital backbone, and specialised districts, ACSC stands as a beacon of modernity and resilience, ushering in a new era of opportunity for our people. It promises jobs, skills, and urban renewal while positioning Abia as a hub of excellence in manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and technology,” the GMD stated.

Also speaking, the Group Vice Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, hinted that many investors were ready to be part of the project, which he noted would restore the glory of Aba as the commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria, in line with Governor Otti’s vision.

In his technical presentation, the Manager, Technical Services of the project, Mr. David Okoro, said the project is built on four core pillars of innovation including automated manufacturing, world-class medical services, commerce, hospitality, and smart housing with high-rise buildings, as well as logistics efficiency and smart energy, noting that the Smart City is a resilient city where business thrives on intelligence and connectivity.