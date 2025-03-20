Investors Praise Tinubu’s Renewed Agenda Policies

Share

FoodsbyMomi has praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic policy for the growth of their food exporting business. Founders Omowunmi Owokoniran and Segun Michael Sosany said Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda inspired their business diversification from importation to exportation of Nigerian food items.

They said they recognised an urgent need to pivot towards export as the profitability of imported goods declined due to Nigeria’s weakened purchasing power.

Segun said their breakthrough moment came in 2024 when they made the strategic decision to participate in the Nelly NBC London Trade Fair.

He said: “FoodsbyMomi quickly became the first Nigerian food brand to completely sell out at the event, proving that there was a massive demand for authentic Nigerian food in the diaspora.

“Today, FoodsbyMomi is the fastest-growing Nigerian food brand in the UK.” Omowunmi Olabinjo, a seasoned cosmetologist and visionary entrepreneur, said the company has been able to use technology in processing and preserving its food exports at impeccable quality that reflects global standards.

O l a b i n j o said:”FoodsbyMomi is an innovation driven company. “It is one of the first Nigerian food companies to invest in state-of-the-art freeze-drying technology, a process that preserves food for years without preservatives.

“This revolutionary approach ensures that Nigerians abroad can enjoy fresh, homemade meals without worrying about spoilage,” said a trader of good standing.”

