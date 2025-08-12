Investors Pocket N79bn As Equities Market Rally Continues

The Nigerian equities market commenced the trading week on a buoyant note yesterday, delivering a N79 billion windfall to investors amid sustained demand for select blue-chip counters. The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 125.86 basis points, representing a modest 0.09 per cent gain, to settle at 145,880.77 points.

In tandem, the overall market capitalisation rose to N92.294 trillion, reflecting the added value. The day’s rally was anchored by price appreciation in heavyweight and mid-tier equities, including BUA Foods, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Julius Berger, NEM Insurance, and Nigerian Enamelware.

Market analysts attributed the mild uptrend to selective positioning by investors seeking value in fundamentally strong counters. United Capital Plc, in its outlook, noted that buying interest is expected to remain skewed towards resilient financial services stocks — particularly banking and insurance names — given their robust earnings profiles and attractive valuations.

“However,” the firm cautioned, “pockets of profit-taking are likely in highly capitalised counters following recent gains. Overall, market activity may reflect cautious sentiment, with selective buying interest in quality names counterbalanced by intermittent sell-offs to lock in gains.” Investor sentiment, as gauged by market breadth, closed positive, with 41 gainers against 36 losers.

Notably, AIICO Insurance, SUNU Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, UPDC, Veritas Kapital Assurance, Universal Insurance, and The Initiates Plc (TIP) each posted the maximum 10 per cent gain, closing at N3.85, N5.50, N111.10, N8.69, N2.31, N1.21, and N13.20 per share respectively.

Cornerstone Insurance advanced by 9.98 per cent to close at N7.05, while AXA Mansard Insurance appreciated by 9.97 per cent to end the day at N16.10 per share. Conversely, Abbey Mortgage Bank and Associated Bus Company led the laggards’ chart, each shedding 10 per cent to close at N5.67 and N4.50 respectively. UACN trailed with a 9.99 per cent loss to finish at N75.25, while Haldane McCall declined by 9.92 per cent to N4.36.

VFD Group was also down 9.70 per cent, ending at N12.10 per share. Market turnover fell by 4.5 per cent as investors traded 2.116 billion units of shares worth N19.400 billion in 40,435 deals. Linkage Assurance dominated the activity chart with 703.588 million shares valued at N1.587 billion.

Universal Insurance followed with 230.536 million shares worth N278.907 million, while AIICO Insurance accounted for 154.727 million shares valued at N595.341 million. Other active stocks included Sterling Financial Holdings Company, which exchanged 120.198 million shares worth N987.860 million, and Veritas Kapital Assurance, which traded 29.051 million shares valued at N668.227 million.