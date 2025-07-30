Investors Pocket N2.6trn As Bullish Sentiment Lift NGX To Record Heights

The Nigerian equities market extended its winning streak midweek, delivering a staggering N2.6 trillion gain in market capitalisation as investor appetite surged on the back of robust corporate earnings and renewed risk-on sentiment.

The benchmark NGX AllShare Index (ASI) climbed 3.04 per cent to settle at 139,278.67 points, lifting the year-to-date (YTD) return to 35.32 per cent and propelling the market capitalisation to a historic N88.05 trillion.

The rally, underpinned by strong performances across key bellwether stocks, reflects growing investor confidence in the resilience of the domestic economy.

Investor sentiment remained buoyant, as evidenced by a positive market breadth of 1.22x, with 38 gainers outpacing 31 losers. The top gainers included Multiverse, Royal Exchange, and Berger Paints, each notching up nearly 10 per cent in daily gains.

On the losing end, Abbey Mortgage Bank, FTN Cocoa, and LivingTrust Mortgage shed 10 per cent, 10 per cent, and 9.97 per cent, respectively, as some investors opted for profit-taking. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Banking sector led the charge with a +1.94 per cent uptick, supported by price appreciation in Tier-1 lenders including GTCO (+4.03%), AccessCorp, and Zenith Bank.

The Industrial Goods sector followed closely, rising 1.35 per cent, buoyed by a 7.63 per cent gain in WAPCO. The Commodities sector edged up 0.04 per cent.

In contrast, the Insurance sector dipped 0.95%, dragged by selloffs in mid-tier players, while the Oil & Gas sector posted a marginal decline of 0.08%.

The Consumer Goods sector closed flat, reflecting investor indecision. Telecom behemoth MTNN emerged as the day’s most influential stock, advancing 4.32 per cent and contributing significantly to the day’s value gains.

The stock led the value chart with N3.35 billion worth of trades. Meanwhile, FIDELITYBK, with a 2.44 per cent gain, topped the volume chart with 90.4 million shares traded.