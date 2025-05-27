Investors Pocket N1.04tn Gain As Index Surges Past 111,000 Landmark

Share

In a strong show of bullish momentum, Nigeria’s equities market soared to a historic high on Tuesday, with the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) crossing the 111,000 mark for the first time ever.

The ASI surged 1.5% to close at 111,606.22 points, powered by robust gains in AIRTELAFRI (+10.0%), GTCO (+2.1%), and Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) (+3.1%).

The rally, driven by renewed investor confidence and heightened demand, added a staggering ₦1.04 trillion to the Nigerian Exchange’s market capitalization, which rose to ₦70.38 trillion. Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns climbed to +5.5% and +8.4%, respectively, reflecting sustained optimism across the trading floor.

Market breadth was strongly positive, with 35 stocks recording gains against 20 losers, highlighting the broad-based nature of the rally.

Airtel Africa led the gainers’ chart with a full-day ceiling appreciation of 10%, followed by Omatek (+9.23%), Cornerstone Insurance (+8.63%), NAHCO (+8.39%), and UPL (+6.47%). On the losers’ side, McNichols (-9.80%), CWG (-9.50%), and Champion Breweries (-7.38%) posted the steepest declines.

All major sectoral indices closed in the green, underscoring the depth of market strength. The Insurance index topped the chart with a 2.23% gain, followed by Industrial Goods (+1.96%), Banking (+1.55%), Consumer Goods (+1.17%), Oil & Gas (+0.78%), and Commodities (+0.47%).

However, trading activity presented a more mixed picture. While trade volume increased marginally by 1.13% to 409.57 million shares, the number of deals and trade value declined by 18.07% and 9.35%, respectively.

Total turnover stood at ₦9.87 billion across 15,992 deals. CUSTODIAN led the volume chart with 37.59 million shares, while GTCO dominated the value chart with trades worth ₦1.57 billion.

Tuesday’s record-breaking performance reaffirms the growing strength of the domestic bourse, bolstered by strategic moves from institutional investors and improving macroeconomic sentiment.

With a strong start to the week, investors are eyeing further gains in what could shape up to be a landmark quarter for the Nigerian Exchange.

