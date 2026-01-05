Investors Oversubscribe Presco Rights Issue By 103%

Presco Plc has recorded a strong outcome from its recently concluded Rights Issue, achieving a 103 per cent subscription rate, a development that underscores sustained investor confidence in the company’s strategy and long-term growth prospects.

In a statement dated December 31, 2025, and released to the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) said the Rights Issue attracted demand in excess of the offer size, reflecting robust participation by shareholders and continued appetite for Presco’s equity.

The oversubscription signals investors’ willingness to increase their exposure to the company amid a challenging capital-market environment characterised by tightening liquidity and cautious investment sentiment.

According to the company, the strong response highlights broadbased confidence across institutional investors, pension fund administrators and retail shareholders.

Presco noted that the outcome is particularly noteworthy given prevailing market conditions, where investors have been more selective in allocating capital.

Market participants view the successful Rights Issue as an endorsement of Presco’s business fundamentals, disciplined execution and strengthened corporate governance framework.

The company said the response reinforces confidence in its operational resilience, integrated business model and ability to consistently deliver on its commitment to sustainable longterm value creation.