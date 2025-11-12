Investors’ Outcry: FG May Review Capital Gains Tax

The Federal Government may review the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) policy following concerns raised by investors, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has disclosed.

Edun gave the assurance during the closing gong ceremony held to commemorate the listing of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) Series 2 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday.

According to the minister: “We have heard what you have said on Capital Gains Tax (CGT). We are looking at it, and we will consult. We may consult in a way that gives Nigeria the optimum result. We will discuss and, at the end, decide what is best for Nigeria and Nigerians, including your market.”

He noted that the Federal Government was aware of the concerns around CGT and remains committed to continuous engagement with capital market stakeholders. “We have noted the concerns around Capital Gains Tax and will continue to engage with the capital market to ensure that any decisions taken deliver optimal outcomes for both Nigerians and the market,” he added.

Edun further explained that at N100 per unit, the MREIF initiative enables ordinary Nigerians to participate in savings and investment while leveraging local resources to grow the economy, particularly in the housing sector.

He revealed that the Tax Reform Policy Committee had completed its assignment and submitted a bill to the National Assembly, which has since passed it into law. The implementation, he said, now rests with the fiscal authorities and the Ministry of Finance to ensure efficient and effective execution.