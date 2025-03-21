Investors Offload Banking Stocks As Uncertainty Deepens

Share

The Nigerian equities market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, marking its fifth consecutive session of decline as investors aggressively offloaded key banking and insurance stocks.

Heavy sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-1.4%), ACCESSCORP (-1.8%), FirstHoldco (-0.92%), and FCMB (-1.64%), among others, dragged the All-Share Index (ASI) down by 0.05% to 104,858.77 points.

Market capitalisation mirrored the downturn, shedding ₦35.3 billion to settle at ₦65.75 trillion. Month-to-date and yearto-date returns moderated further to -2.8 per cent and +1.9 per cent, respectively.

Investor sentiment remained fragile, with 14 gainers against 28 decliners. Leading the gainers were CWG (+9.6%), VERITA – SKAP (+8.4%), and DEAPCAP, while LIVESTOCK (-9.6%), ROY – ALEX (-8.2%), and CUSTODIAN topped the losers’ chart.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Banking sector plunging 0.43 per cent, weighed down by sustained sell-offs. The Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors eked out marginal gains of 0.13 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, while the Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods, and Commodities sectors closed flat.

Market activity was notably subdued, with trading volume and value plummeting 77.3 per cent and 49.5 per cent, respectively.

A total of 310.53 million units worth ₦6.25 billion were exchanged in 10,182 transactions. FIDELITYBK led in volume with 40.03 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK dominated in value at ₦1.07 billion.

Despite a stream of strong corporate earnings, bearish sentiment continues to grip the market, with total losses for the week nearing ₦600 billion.

The market breadth remained negative reflecting a broader pessimism among investors. With economic uncertainties persisting and liquidity concerns mounting, analysts warn that volatility could persist in the near term, keeping investors on edge as they closely monitor market trends.

